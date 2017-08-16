DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 17, 2017

On the eve of the second preseason game, quarterback
A couple of different takes concerning the injuries that have hit the Dolphins. Our take: This indeed was a difficult training camp as three players sustained season-ending injuries.
Per source, Dolphins worked out Rey Maualuga (as we reported) and Kelvin Sheppard today but did not sign either.Will keep monitoring options— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 16, 2017
The Dolphins reportedly worked out a couple of veteran linebackers. Our take: Like every team in the NFL, the Dolphins always are looking for ways to upgrade the roster, and that will continue even after the start of the regular season.
Championship Culture talk with the home team @MiamiDolphins #finsup pic.twitter.com/M15Tbw0vNm— Udonis Haslem (@ThisIsUD) August 16, 2017
Longtime Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem spent some time with the Dolphins on Wednesday. Our take: Haslem, who always has been known as a great team player with unquestioned intangibles, addressed Dolphins players as they wrapped up their preparations for the preseason game against Baltimore.
In response to @JJHarkins question, here is the jersey schedule... last 2 games are throwbacks pic.twitter.com/Vq9yUZFACu— Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) August 15, 2017
Breaking down the jersey choices for the 2017 home games. Our take: The Dolphins will have a nice mixture of white, aqua and the throwbacks.
Veteran defensive end
Roster Move: #Eagles release RB Ryan Mathews.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 15, 2017
Team statement: pic.twitter.com/0tEWxoAn8c
Could the Dolphins be interested in signing running back Ryan Mathews? Our take: Mathews, who recently was released by the Philadelphia Eagles, certainly is somebody worth considering if the Dolphins decide they need to add a veteran at running back.
The Dolphins’ depth already is being tested. Our take: This is what Mike Tannenbaum, Chris Grier and Adam Gase talked about in the offseason when they talked about building the roster. One goal is to create competition and another is build enough depth to be able to withstand injuries without losing a step.
