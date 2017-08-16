DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 17, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

On the eve of the second preseason game, quarterbackclearly is a focal point.This certainly is to be expected given the nature of the position and the fact he arrived two weeks into training camp.

Per source, Dolphins worked out Rey Maualuga (as we reported) and Kelvin Sheppard today but did not sign either.Will keep monitoring options — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 16, 2017

In response to @JJHarkins question, here is the jersey schedule... last 2 games are throwbacks pic.twitter.com/Vq9yUZFACu — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) August 15, 2017

A couple of different takes concerning the injuries that have hit the Dolphins.This indeed was a difficult training camp as three players sustained season-ending injuries.The Dolphins reportedly worked out a couple of veteran linebackers. Our take: Like every team in the NFL, the Dolphins always are looking for ways to upgrade the roster, and that will continue even after the start of the regular season.Longtime Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem spent some time with the Dolphins on Wednesday.Haslem, who always has been known as a great team player with unquestioned intangibles, addressed Dolphins players as they wrapped up their preparations for the preseason game against Baltimore.Breaking down the jersey choices for the 2017 home games.The Dolphins will have a nice mixture of white, aqua and the throwbacks.

Veteran defensive endcould make a big impact in his first year in Miami.The Dolphins paid a very small price in the offseason to acquire Hayes, who is a proven commodity as a run defender.Could the Dolphins be interested in signing running back Ryan Mathews?Mathews, who recently was released by the Philadelphia Eagles, certainly is somebody worth considering if the Dolphins decide they need to add a veteran at running back.

The Dolphins’ depth already is being tested.This is what Mike Tannenbaum, Chris Grier and Adam Gase talked about in the offseason when they talked about building the roster. One goal is to create competition and another is build enough depth to be able to withstand injuries without losing a step.