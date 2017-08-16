  • Home>
DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 17, 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

On the eve of the second preseason game, quarterback Jay Cutler clearly is a focal point. Our take: This certainly is to be expected given the nature of the position and the fact he arrived two weeks into training camp.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: PALM BEACH POST

A couple of different takes concerning the injuries that have hit the Dolphins. Our take: This indeed was a difficult training camp as three players sustained season-ending injuries.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: ESPN



The Dolphins reportedly worked out a couple of veteran linebackers. Our take: Like every team in the NFL, the Dolphins always are looking for ways to upgrade the roster, and that will continue even after the start of the regular season.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL



Longtime Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem spent some time with the Dolphins on Wednesday. Our take: Haslem, who always has been known as a great team player with unquestioned intangibles, addressed Dolphins players as they wrapped up their preparations for the preseason game against Baltimore.

READ: MIAMI HERALD



Breaking down the jersey choices for the 2017 home games. Our take: The Dolphins will have a nice mixture of white, aqua and the throwbacks.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Veteran defensive end William Hayes could make a big impact in his first year in Miami. Our take: The Dolphins paid a very small price in the offseason to acquire Hayes, who is a proven commodity as a run defender.

READ: PALM BEACH POST



Could the Dolphins be interested in signing running back Ryan Mathews? Our take: Mathews, who recently was released by the Philadelphia Eagles, certainly is somebody worth considering if the Dolphins decide they need to add a veteran at running back.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

The Dolphins’ depth already is being tested. Our take: This is what Mike Tannenbaum, Chris Grier and Adam Gase talked about in the offseason when they talked about building the roster. One goal is to create competition and another is build enough depth to be able to withstand injuries without losing a step.

READ: ESPN

Latest Headlines

