DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 18, 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

Jay Cutler has been impressed with wide receiver DeVante Parker. Our take: It didn’t take long for Cutler to see Parker’s very obvious physical ability.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: PALM BEACH POST

The Dolphins defense will need to step up in a big way while the offense rounds into form. Our take: The Dolphins offense has a lot of potential but injuries has slowed its progress this summer.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

The offensive line remains a work in progress. Our take: The Dolphins haven’t had the chance to line up with most of their starters this summer, so it’s only natural for there to be some rough spots.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Breaking down Jay Cutler’s first Dolphins game from different angles. Our take: Cutler looked good against Baltimore, even though he didn’t necessarily have the numbers to show for it.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL  | READ: ESPN  |  READ: ESPN  |  READ: PALM BEACH POST

The Dolphins’ Clemson cornerbacks both came up with big plays. Our take: Byron Maxwell had two forced fumbles, while Cordrea Tankersley had an interception.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Recapping the preseason game against Baltimore. Our take: This wasn’t a game the Dolphins will want to remember for very long, although there were some positive developments.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: USA TODAY

