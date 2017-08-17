DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 18, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...



Jay Cutler has been impressed with wide receiver DeVante Parker . Our take: It didn’t take long for Cutler to see Parker’s very obvious physical ability.



The Dolphins defense will need to step up in a big way while the offense rounds into form. Our take: The Dolphins offense has a lot of potential but injuries has slowed its progress this summer.



The offensive line remains a work in progress. Our take: The Dolphins haven’t had the chance to line up with most of their starters this summer, so it’s only natural for there to be some rough spots.



Breaking down Jay Cutler’s first Dolphins game from different angles. Our take: Cutler looked good against Baltimore, even though he didn’t necessarily have the numbers to show for it.

The Dolphins’ Clemson cornerbacks both came up with big plays.had two forced fumbles, whilehad an interception.

Recapping the preseason game against Baltimore.This wasn’t a game the Dolphins will want to remember for very long, although there were some positive developments.