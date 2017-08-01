DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 2, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

Wide receiver Kenny Stills made the most of his targets last season. Our take: Stills is an important part of the passing game and the Dolphins recognized that by signing him to a contract extension.



Isa Abdul-Quddus no longer is playing because of the injury he sustained last December, but he’s still around the Dolphins and helping out new safety T.J. McDonald . Our take: Abdul-Quddus, who was waived/injured in the offseason, made a positive impression in his one season in Miami and he continues to find a way to make a contribution.



The Dolphins rank among the top 10 among drafting teams over the past five years. Our take: This analysis came courtesy of Pro Football Focus and speaks of the Dolphins’ ability to find talent in recent years.



Center Jake Brendel is trying to make the most of his reps during the absence of Mike Pouncey . Our take: Brendel, who joined the Dolphins last October, is involved in a heavy competition for backup spots along the interior of the offensive line.



Defensive end Andre Branch is off to a strong start at camp. Our take: Like Stills, Branch was given a contract extension in the offseason as a reward for his solid 2016 season and he has picked up where he left off.



Safety T.J. McDonald finds himself in an unusual situation. Our take: McDonald could become an important contributor on defense, but first he has to serve an eight-game league suspension. The key is making sure he’s as ready to go as possible when the suspension ends.



