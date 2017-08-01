DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 2, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...
Wide receiver
Isa Abdul-Quddus no longer is playing because of the injury he sustained last December, but he’s still around the Dolphins and helping out new safety
The Dolphins rank among the top 10 among drafting teams over the past five years. Our take: This analysis came courtesy of Pro Football Focus and speaks of the Dolphins’ ability to find talent in recent years.
Center
Defensive end
Safety T.J. McDonald finds himself in an unusual situation. Our take: McDonald could become an important contributor on defense, but first he has to serve an eight-game league suspension. The key is making sure he’s as ready to go as possible when the suspension ends.
