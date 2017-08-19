  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 21, 2017

Posted 32 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

The Dolphins are hoping to get a lot from their joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles. Our take: These joint practices are just as valuable an evaluation tool as preseason games, if not a better one.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: USA TODAY | READ: USA TODAY

The joint practices are the product of good Dolphins-Eagles relationships. Our take: It’s also beneficial that the teams play in different conferences.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Breaking down the signing of veteran linebacker Rey Maualuga. Our take: Maualuga is familiar with defensive coordinator Matt Burke from their time together in Cincinnati and his experience no doubt will be welcome.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: PLAM BEACH POST | READ: ESPN

Rookie Isaiah Ford will spend his rookie season on injured reserve. Our take: This was the other transaction the Dolphins announced Saturday.

READ: USA TODAY

The fascinating background story of rookie defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. Our take: Godchaux overcame a difficult childhood to reach the NFL and maybe the adversity is serving as an extra motivating factor.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

The Dolphins are looking to become turnover producers on defense. Our take: Two players who could lead the way in that aspiration happen to be the two players the Dolphins acquired from the Eagles in 2016 — Byron Maxwell and Kiko Alonso.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Jay Cutler and Jay Ajayi could become a perfect fit in the Dolphins offense. Our take: No doubt, those two players should play key roles for the Dolphins in 2017.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Latest Headlines

Subscribe More News »
Game Pass: Miami Dolphins