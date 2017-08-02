DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 3, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill
is taking more chances this training camp. Our take:
This is an offshoot of Tannehill being more comfortable in the offense in his second season working with Adam Gase.
Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones
practiced for the first time in training camp. Our take:
The Dolphins have a lot of depth at safety, but Jones is a unique player with the ability to make a lot of big plays.
Running back Jay Ajayi
has been sidelined because of a concussion, which puts the focus on Damien Williams
and Kenyan Drake
. Our take:
The Dolphins will be very careful with Ajayi, who obviously is a key player in their 2017 plans.
It’s déjà vu for Walt Aikens
, who is back at his former college position, safety. Our take:
Aikens should have a spot on the team because he’s just so good on special teams, but Adam Gase wants to see if he can get even more out of him.
A breakout season by DeVante Parker
could be huge for the offense. Our take:
The signs continue to be there that Parker will have a big 2017 season.
