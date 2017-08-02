  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 3, 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is taking more chances this training camp. Our take: This is an offshoot of Tannehill being more comfortable in the offense in his second season working with Adam Gase.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: USA TODAY

Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones practiced for the first time in training camp. Our take: The Dolphins have a lot of depth at safety, but Jones is a unique player with the ability to make a lot of big plays.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: USA TODAY

Running back Jay Ajayi has been sidelined because of a concussion, which puts the focus on Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake. Our take: The Dolphins will be very careful with Ajayi, who obviously is a key player in their 2017 plans.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: ESPN | READ: USA TODAY

It’s déjà vu for Walt Aikens, who is back at his former college position, safety. Our take: Aikens should have a spot on the team because he’s just so good on special teams, but Adam Gase wants to see if he can get even more out of him.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

A breakout season by DeVante Parker could be huge for the offense. Our take: The signs continue to be there that Parker will have a big 2017 season.

READ: USA TODAY

Latest Headlines

Subscribe More News »
Game Pass: Miami Dolphins