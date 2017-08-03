DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 4, 2017

Here's what they’re writing about the Dolphins …

The Dolphins still didn’t know Thursday night about the extent of the knee injury to quarterback Ryan Tannehill . Our take: This clearly is a nervous time for the Dolphins, who had seen Tannehill show continued growth at camp.



Dolphins legend revealed the basic theme of his Hall of Fame speech. Our take: Taylor always has been an eloquent speaker, so you should anticipate a strong message Saturday night.



The Dolphins likely will be without offensive linemanfor what could be an extended period of time. Our take: Larsen was in line to start at left guard after coming over from the Chicago Bears in the offseason.

Running backis ready for a multi-tiered role in 2017, including that of a leader. Our take: Williams is a heart-and-soul type of player who not only helps in the run and pass game on offense but also on special teams.

The Dolphins have a lot of confidence in backup quarterback. Our take: Moore showed just how valuable he is with his performance in the final weeks of the 2016 season.

’s position coach had “monster” expectations for him.There’s every reason to believe Parker will take a big step forward in his third NFL season.

