  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 4, 2017

Posted 2 hours ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they’re writing about the Dolphins …

The Dolphins still didn’t know Thursday night about the extent of the knee injury to quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Our take: This clearly is a nervous time for the Dolphins, who had seen Tannehill show continued growth at camp.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: PALM BEACH POST

Dolphins legend revealed the basic theme of his Hall of Fame speech. Our take: Taylor always has been an eloquent speaker, so you should anticipate a strong message Saturday night.

READ: MIAMI HERALD


The Dolphins likely will be without offensive lineman Ted Larsen for what could be an extended period of time. Our take: Larsen was in line to start at left guard after coming over from the Chicago Bears in the offseason.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: PALM BEACH POST

Running back Damien Williams is ready for a multi-tiered role in 2017, including that of a leader. Our take: Williams is a heart-and-soul type of player who not only helps in the run and pass game on offense but also on special teams.

READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: USA TODAY

The Dolphins have a lot of confidence in backup quarterback Matt Moore. Our take: Moore showed just how valuable he is with his performance in the final weeks of the 2016 season.

READ: ESPN | READ: USA TODAY

DeVante Parker’s position coach had “monster” expectations for him. Our take:There’s every reason to believe Parker will take a big step forward in his third NFL season.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: USA TODAY

Second-year wide receivers Leonte Carroo and Jakeem Grant are looking to take a big step in 2017. Our take: The two were draft picks in 2016 and they seem to have learned from the lessons they got as rookies.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

Latest Headlines

Subscribe More News »
Game Pass: Miami Dolphins