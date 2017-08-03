DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 4, 2017

Here's what they’re writing about the Dolphins …
The Dolphins still didn’t know Thursday night about the extent of the knee injury to quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Our take: This clearly is a nervous time for the Dolphins, who had seen Tannehill show continued growth at camp.
Dolphins legend revealed the basic theme of his Hall of Fame speech. Our take: Taylor always has been an eloquent speaker, so you should anticipate a strong message Saturday night.
The Dolphins likely will be without offensive lineman Ted Larsen
for what could be an extended period of time. Our take: Larsen was in line to start at left guard after coming over from the Chicago Bears in the offseason.
Running back Damien Williams
is ready for a multi-tiered role in 2017, including that of a leader. Our take: Williams is a heart-and-soul type of player who not only helps in the run and pass game on offense but also on special teams.
The Dolphins have a lot of confidence in backup quarterback Matt Moore
. Our take: Moore showed just how valuable he is with his performance in the final weeks of the 2016 season.
DeVante Parker
’s position coach had “monster” expectations for him. Our take:
There’s every reason to believe Parker will take a big step forward in his third NFL season.
Second-year wide receivers Leonte Carroo
and Jakeem Grant
are looking to take a big step in 2017. Our take: The two were draft picks in 2016 and they seem to have learned from the lessons they got as rookies.
