  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 8, 2017

Posted 53 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

Exploring what the addition of Jay Cutler could mean to the Dolphins. Our take: Cutler is a proven veteran who solidifies the quarterback position in the aftermath of Ryan Tannehill’s knee injury.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: PALM BEACH POST

Jay Cutler enjoyed perhaps the best season of his career when Adam Gase was his offensive coordinator in Chicago in 2015. Our take: That season only solidified Gase’s reputation as a brilliant offensive mind adept at getting the most out of his quarterbacks.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Jay Cutler’s decision to come out of retirement was not an easy one. Our take: Cutler ultimately decided he liked the idea of playing for Gase again, liked the Dolphins’ talent and also got a push from his wife.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: ESPN | READ: USA TODAY

Former Bears teammate Jermon Bushrod says Cutler is a great teammate. Our take: Bushrod said the media was partly to blame for some of the negative perception that sometimes surrounds Cutler.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: USA TODAY

Calvin Johnson was at Dolphins practice Monday to work with the team’s wide receivers. Our take: Getting pointers from a player of Johnson’s caliber can only pay dividends down the line.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: ESPN | READ: USA TODAY

Latest Headlines

Subscribe More News »
Game Pass: Miami Dolphins