DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 8, 2017

Jay Cutler enjoyed perhaps the best season of his career when Adam Gase was his offensive coordinator in Chicago in 2015. Our take: That season only solidified Gase’s reputation as a brilliant offensive mind adept at getting the most out of his quarterbacks.
Jay Cutler’s decision to come out of retirement was not an easy one. Our take: Cutler ultimately decided he liked the idea of playing for Gase again, liked the Dolphins’ talent and also got a push from his wife.
Calvin Johnson was at Dolphins practice Monday to work with the team’s wide receivers. Our take: Getting pointers from a player of Johnson’s caliber can only pay dividends down the line.
