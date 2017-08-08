DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 9, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...
Jay Cutler
impressed in his first practice with the Dolphins. Our take:
Cutler showed off the kind of throwing ability that made him a first-round pick back in 2006. READ: MIAMI HERALD
Jay Cutler says he’s looking forward to having more talks with Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Our take:
The ability to talk with Marino is a tremendous asset for all Dolphins quarterbacks and they would be foolish not to take advantage of any opportunity to pick his brain. READ: PALM BEACH POST
Jay Cutler and Ndamukong Suh
have gone from division rivals to teammates. Our take:
There’s a lot of respect between these two players, and they both figure to play important roles in the Dolphins’ success in 2017. READ: MIAMI HERALD
Jakeem Grant
continues to make a positive impression. Our take:
Moving Grant to the outside on offense clearly has the look of a positive move. READ: MIAMI HERALD
Tony Lippett
continues to feel more at home at cornerback. Our take:
Lippett has been making more and more of his impressive physical attributes. READ: SUN-SENTINEL
Cornerback Byron Maxwell
is confident heading into his second season with the Dolphins. Our take:
Maxwell was playing Pro Bowl-caliber football when he was injured in December and he’s looking that way in camp. READ: PALM BEACH POST