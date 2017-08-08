  • Home>
DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On August 9, 2017

Posted 50 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

Jay Cutler impressed in his first practice with the Dolphins. Our take: Cutler showed off the kind of throwing ability that made him a first-round pick back in 2006.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: ESPN

Jay Cutler says he’s looking forward to having more talks with Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Our take: The ability to talk with Marino is a tremendous asset for all Dolphins quarterbacks and they would be foolish not to take advantage of any opportunity to pick his brain.

READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: USA TODAY

Jay Cutler and Ndamukong Suh have gone from division rivals to teammates. Our take: There’s a lot of respect between these two players, and they both figure to play important roles in the Dolphins’ success in 2017.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: ESPN

Jakeem Grant continues to make a positive impression. Our take: Moving Grant to the outside on offense clearly has the look of a positive move.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Tony Lippett continues to feel more at home at cornerback. Our take: Lippett has been making more and more of his impressive physical attributes.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

Cornerback Byron Maxwell is confident heading into his second season with the Dolphins. Our take: Maxwell was playing Pro Bowl-caliber football when he was injured in December and he’s looking that way in camp.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

