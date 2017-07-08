  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On July 10, 2017

Posted 31 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...



Pro Football Focus’ analysis indicated Ryan Tannehill was the third-most efficient quarterback in the NFL in 2016 on quick passes. Our take: This further provides hope that Tannehill will continue to get better as he continues to master the offense.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Breaking down Kenny Stills as he heads into his third season with the Dolphins. Our take: Stills has become a leader on offense, in addition to playing an important role in the passing game.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Jason Taylor shows off his skills on the diamond. A little less than a month before his Hall of Fame induction, the Dolphins legend took part in the Major League Baseball Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Marlins Park.

READ: PALM BEACH POST



Sprayground to release Jarvis Landry Shark Backpack on Monday. Our take: This is another step in Landry’s development off the field.

READ: USA TODAY

Inside look at rookie free agent cornerback Torry McTyer. Our take: McTyer showed promise during the offseason program, but he’ll have to make a quick impression at training camp to earn a roster spot.

READ: USA TODAY



Ndamukong Suh does some coaching at Nike’s The Opening. Our take: Suh no doubt had a lot of helpful tips for some of the best high school defensive linemen in the country.

READ: USA TODAY

Rookie spotlight: Davon Godchaux. Our take: Godchaux has the chance to earn a lot of playing time as a rookie fifth-round pick as the Dolphins search for contributors at defensive tackle.

READ: USA TODAY
Game Pass: Miami Dolphins