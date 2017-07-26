DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On July 26, 2017

Who’s the most important Dolphins players as training camp practices begin. Our take: An argument could be made for several players, starting with quarterback
Examining the issues facing the Dolphins heading into training camp. Our take: This is an annual examination for every team and this time of year, and the Dolphins are no different.
Jason Taylor talks about his Hall of Fame induction and his guest list. Our take: There will be quite a collection of Dolphins talent in Canton, Ohio, in the first Saturday in August, including three current members of the team.
There will be some minor changes in Adam Gase’s second training camp as Dolphins head coach. Our take: Gase is looking to combine installing his playbook while also maintaining a competitive aspect at practice.
As training camp starts, one writer says Dolphins fans have every reason to have higher expectations for the team. Our take: This is perfectly understandable considering it will be the second year in Adam Gase’s system and the experience alone should benefit every player on offense.
Training camp should feature interesting battles in the secondary, particularly for the nickel cornerback spot. Our take: The Dolphins have built up solid depth at both cornerback and safety, which will make for some tough decisions for the coaches but more importantly more competition during camp.
As training camp opens, one position where the Dolphins don’t appear to have any questions is quarterback. Our take: Ryan Tannehill is heading into his sixth season after an impressive performance in his first year under Adam Gase.
One writer takes a stab at predicting the Dolphins’ starting lineup. Our take: This is always a fun exercise, but one that can be difficult at the start of camp. There clearly are a few spots that appeared settled, but there also will be heavy competition at other positions.
