DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On July 26, 2017

Posted 2 hours ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're saying about the Dolphins …

Who’s the most important Dolphins players as training camp practices begin. Our take: An argument could be made for several players, starting with quarterback Ryan Tannehill. That’s not, however, the opinion expressed in this column.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Examining the issues facing the Dolphins heading into training camp. Our take: This is an annual examination for every team and this time of year, and the Dolphins are no different.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Jason Taylor talks about his Hall of Fame induction and his guest list. Our take: There will be quite a collection of Dolphins talent in Canton, Ohio, in the first Saturday in August, including three current members of the team.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN SENTINEL | READ: ESPN

There will be some minor changes in Adam Gase’s second training camp as Dolphins head coach. Our take: Gase is looking to combine installing his playbook while also maintaining a competitive aspect at practice.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

As training camp starts, one writer says Dolphins fans have every reason to have higher expectations for the team. Our take: This is perfectly understandable considering it will be the second year in Adam Gase’s system and the experience alone should benefit every player on offense.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

Training camp should feature interesting battles in the secondary, particularly for the nickel cornerback spot. Our take: The Dolphins have built up solid depth at both cornerback and safety, which will make for some tough decisions for the coaches but more importantly more competition during camp.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: USA TODAY

As training camp opens, one position where the Dolphins don’t appear to have any questions is quarterback. Our take: Ryan Tannehill is heading into his sixth season after an impressive performance in his first year under Adam Gase.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Tight end Julius Thomas has a proven track record as a pass catcher, but he’s also gotten a lot better as a run blocker. Our take: The Dolphins didn’t sign Thomas to focus on blocking, but anything he can provide in that aspect of the game will be welcome boost.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

With linebacker Koa Misi on injured reserve and his career in jeopardy, one writer looks at his contributions with the Dolphins. Our take: Misi battled injuries in recent years, but he also filled many different roles after joining the Dolphins as a second-round pick in 2010.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

One writer takes a stab at predicting the Dolphins’ starting lineup. Our take: This is always a fun exercise, but one that can be difficult at the start of camp. There clearly are a few spots that appeared settled, but there also will be heavy competition at other positions.

READ: ESPN

