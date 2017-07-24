DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On July 26, 2017

Three-time Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey had a potentially revealing Instagram post Tuesday night. Our take: Even though it wasn’t specific, Pouncey seemed to suggest he got a positive medical report on the eve of the start of training camp. That obviously would be huge for the Dolphins given Pouncey’s status as the leader of the offensive line and one of the best centers in the NFL.
READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: PALM BEACH POST
Excited to announce that I have officially signed with the Miami Dolphins! Appreciate the… https://t.co/T2qpEyrCsD—
Alterraun Verner(@Alvern_1) July 25, 2017
The Dolphins signed veteran cornerback Alterraun Verner. Our take: Verner is an established veteran with the ability to play outside or in the slot and his resume includes 70 career starts and 15 career interceptions. Two days before the first practice of training camp, this has the makings of a very good pick-up.
READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: ESPN | READ: USA TODAY
The Dolphins will be funding concussion testing for public schools in Miami-Dade this season. Our take: This is the latest example of the Dolphins’ strong commitment to youth football in South Florida.
READ: MIAMI HERALD
Macgarrett Kings Jr. is trying to get a tryout with the @MiamiDolphins. The former MSU WR is petitioning outside their facility in Davie pic.twitter.com/x9FIxEo39u— Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) July 25, 2017
A former college player is trying to get the attention of the Dolphins. Our take: Macgarrett Kings Jr. played four seasons at Michigan State, where he was a teammate of Dolphins cornerback
READ: SUN-SENTINEL
Fan club Dolfans NYC announced it was approved by the Internal Revenue Service for nonprofit status. Our take: The designation will allow Dolfans NYC to raise funds for those less fortunate in the New York and South Florida areas. Dolfans NYC is planning its annual #MetLifeTakeover for the Dolphins-Jets game in New York.
READ: DOLFANS NYC