DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On July 26, 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're saying about the Dolphins...

When you get the news you've been waiting for!!!! God is good! #16+

A post shared by Mike Pouncey (@mikepouncey) on



Three-time Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey had a potentially revealing Instagram post Tuesday night. Our take: Even though it wasn’t specific, Pouncey seemed to suggest he got a positive medical report on the eve of the start of training camp. That obviously would be huge for the Dolphins given Pouncey’s status as the leader of the offensive line and one of the best centers in the NFL.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: PALM BEACH POST



The Dolphins signed veteran cornerback Alterraun Verner. Our take: Verner is an established veteran with the ability to play outside or in the slot and his resume includes 70 career starts and 15 career interceptions. Two days before the first practice of training camp, this has the makings of a very good pick-up.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: ESPN | READ: USA TODAY

The Dolphins will be funding concussion testing for public schools in Miami-Dade this season. Our take: This is the latest example of the Dolphins’ strong commitment to youth football in South Florida.

READ: MIAMI HERALD



A former college player is trying to get the attention of the Dolphins. Our take: Macgarrett Kings Jr. played four seasons at Michigan State, where he was a teammate of Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett after a high school career in South Florida. He’s hoping to get a shot with the Dolphins and he’s certainly showing a lot of determination.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

Fan club Dolfans NYC announced it was approved by the Internal Revenue Service for nonprofit status. Our take: The designation will allow Dolfans NYC to raise funds for those less fortunate in the New York and South Florida areas. Dolfans NYC is planning its annual #MetLifeTakeover for the Dolphins-Jets game in New York.

READ: DOLFANS NYC
