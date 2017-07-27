DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On July 28, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...



Owner Stephen Ross conducted his annual pre-camp press conference Thursday. Our take: Ross likes a lot of things involving the Dolphins, but he stopped short of making predictions for the 2017 season.



Expectations have increased as the Dolphins open training camp. Our take: This comes with the territory when a team is coming off a playoff season, but the Dolphins have been consistent in their belief what they accomplished in 2016 doesn’t mean anything at this point.



Quarterback Ryan Tannehill celebrated his 29th birthday Thursday and said after the first practice of camp he’s always looking to improve. Our take: Tannehill’s growth as a quarterback has been consistent and there’s every reason to believe it will continue in 2017.



Checking out the standouts from the first practice. Our take: Wide receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Torry McTyer were among the top performers Thursday.



Cornerback Alterraun Verner is ready to begin a new chapter with the Dolphins. Our take: Verner earned a Pro Bowl invitation in 2013 with the Tennessee Titans, but he says he’s still in his prime.



Dolphins legend Jason Taylor warned to get ready for a lot of crying when he’s inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame a week from Saturday. Our take: Taylor’s passion always was evident during his playing career, so it should only follow that emotions would be prevalent during his big moment.



