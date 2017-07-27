DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On July 28, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...
READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SETINEL
Expectations have increased as the Dolphins open training camp. Our take: This comes with the territory when a team is coming off a playoff season, but the Dolphins have been consistent in their belief what they accomplished in 2016 doesn’t mean anything at this point.
READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: PALM BEACH POST
READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: USA TODAY
Checking out the standouts from the first practice. Our take: Wide receiver
READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTIEL | READ: USA TODAY
READ: PALM BEACH POST
Dolphins legend Jason Taylor warned to get ready for a lot of crying when he’s inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame a week from Saturday. Our take: Taylor’s passion always was evident during his playing career, so it should only follow that emotions would be prevalent during his big moment.
READ: PALM BEACH POST
For center
READ: ESPN