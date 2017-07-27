  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On July 28, 2017

Posted 29 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

Owner Stephen Ross conducted his annual pre-camp press conference Thursday. Our take: Ross likes a lot of things involving the Dolphins, but he stopped short of making predictions for the 2017 season.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SETINEL

Expectations have increased as the Dolphins open training camp. Our take: This comes with the territory when a team is coming off a playoff season, but the Dolphins have been consistent in their belief what they accomplished in 2016 doesn’t mean anything at this point.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: PALM BEACH POST

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill celebrated his 29th birthday Thursday and said after the first practice of camp he’s always looking to improve. Our take: Tannehill’s growth as a quarterback has been consistent and there’s every reason to believe it will continue in 2017.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: USA TODAY

Checking out the standouts from the first practice. Our take: Wide receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Torry McTyer were among the top performers Thursday.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTIEL | READ: USA TODAY

Cornerback Alterraun Verner is ready to begin a new chapter with the Dolphins. Our take: Verner earned a Pro Bowl invitation in 2013 with the Tennessee Titans, but he says he’s still in his prime.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Dolphins legend Jason Taylor warned to get ready for a lot of crying when he’s inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame a week from Saturday. Our take: Taylor’s passion always was evident during his playing career, so it should only follow that emotions would be prevalent during his big moment.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

For center Mike Pouncey, just being in uniform for the first practice of camp was a major step. Our take: Pouncey didn’t do much at practice Thursday, but just having him in uniform was big for himself and the Dolphins.

READ: ESPN

Game Pass: Miami Dolphins