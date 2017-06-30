DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On July 3, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry
is always looking to become a bigger star — on and off the field. Our take:
Landry is as dedicated a player as anyone will find in the NFL, and he takes that same approach to his non-football activities. READ: MIAMI HERALD
The Dolphins’ training camp schedule has been announced. Our take:
This is always useful for planning purposes. READ: MIAMI HERALD
The Dolphins reportedly are hopeful that Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey
will be ready for the start of training camp. Our take:
The Dolphins are going to be very careful with Pouncey to maximize his chances of being available for every game. READ: MIAMI HERALD
Defensive end Terrence Fede
is facing an important season. Our take:
Fede has shown potential since joining the Dolphins as a seventh-round pick and now is the time for him to take a big step forward. READ: PALM BEACH POST
Anthony Steen
is ready to answer the call at center if needed. Our take:
Steen said during the offseason that a shoulder injury hampered his performance last season. READ: ESPN
Wide receiver Kenny Stills isn’t concerned with statistics, but does take his leadership role very seriously. Our take: Adam Gase has made no secret that he has liked many things about Stills since he became Dolphins head coach. READ: USA TODAY