DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On July 3, 2017

Posted 25 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins... 

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is always looking to become a bigger star — on and off the field. Our take: Landry is as dedicated a player as anyone will find in the NFL, and he takes that same approach to his non-football activities. 

READ: MIAMI HERALD 

The Dolphins’ training camp schedule has been announced. Our take: This is always useful for planning purposes. 

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: USA TODAY 

The Dolphins reportedly are hopeful that Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey will be ready for the start of training camp. Our take: The Dolphins are going to be very careful with Pouncey to maximize his chances of being available for every game. 

READ: MIAMI HERALD 

Defensive end Terrence Fede is facing an important season. Our take: Fede has shown potential since joining the Dolphins as a seventh-round pick and now is the time for him to take a big step forward. 

READ: PALM BEACH POST 

Anthony Steen is ready to answer the call at center if needed. Our take: Steen said during the offseason that a shoulder injury hampered his performance last season. 

READ: ESPN 

Wide receiver Kenny Stills isn’t concerned with statistics, but does take his leadership role very seriously. Our take: Adam Gase has made no secret that he has liked many things about Stills since he became Dolphins head coach.

READ: USA TODAY
