DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On July 31, 2017

Neither Julius Thomas nor Head Coach Adam Gase are worried about the tight end’s lack of catches early in training camp. Our take: There really is no reason to get concerned so early in camp. The Dolphins have a lot of quality receivers and passes just have gone to other players so far.



Wide receiver Leonte Carroo has shown great progress in his second training camp. Our take: Carroo has lost weight since last season and that has made a big difference with his conditioning.



Veteran Byron Maxwell believes he’s the best cornerback in the NFL. Our take: Maxwell was playing great football last season before he was sidelined by an ankle injury and he’s hoping to pick up where he left off, and is shooting for Pro Bowl consideration.



Wide receiver DeVante Parker says the biggest difference in his game is his ability to play faster. Our take: It’s all about health for Parker, who is getting the opportunity to display his natural ability this summer.



The new-look linebacker corps is off to a good start in training camp. Our take: This was an area that figured to be improved with the signing of veteran Lawrence Timmons and the selection of Raekwon McMillan in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. So far so good.



Cornerback Xavien Howard is healthy this summer and looking like he’s ready to have a breakout season. Our take: Howard really has been impressive with his coverage so far in camp.



Tackle Laremy Tunsil is studying Cowboys standout Tyron Smith to help his game. Our take: Tunsil has some similar physical traits and the potential to become the same kind of player as Smith.



