DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On July 6, 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

There remains some mystery as to where the Dolphins linebackers will line up. Our take: Defensive coordinator Matt Burke wants flexibility at that position, so don’t be surprised to see players like Kiko Alonso and Lawrence Timmons play more than one spot.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Taking stock of cornerback Tony Lippett’s progress. Our take: Lippett continues to make significant strides as he gains experience at the position after playing mostly wide receiver at Michigan State.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

The Dolphins have a valuable backup quarterback in Matt Moore. Our take: There really aren’t many better backup quarterbacks in the NFL than Moore, who not only has ability but also has the perfect temperament for the role.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

The young cornerbacks on the roster will play a key role for the Dolphins in 2017. Our take: Between second-year player Xavien Howard, Lippett and rookie third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley, the Dolphins have a lot of young talent at the position.

READ: USA TODAY

Second-round pick Raekwon McMillan stands a good chance of earning a starting job as a rookie. Our take: McMillan impressed his coaches in his first spring in a Dolphins uniform in large part because of his intelligence and work ethic.

READ: USA TODAY

Pro Football Focus named cornerback Byron Maxwell as the Dolphins’ “secret superstar.” Our take: We’ve said this before, but it bears repeating — Maxwell was playing Pro Bowl-caliber football before he sustained a season-ending ankle injury last December.

READ: PFF

