DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On July 6, 2017

There remains some mystery as to where the Dolphins linebackers will line up. Our take:
Defensive coordinator Matt Burke wants flexibility at that position, so don’t be surprised to see players like Kiko Alonso
and Lawrence Timmons
play more than one spot.
Taking stock of cornerback Tony Lippett
’s progress. Our take:
Lippett continues to make significant strides as he gains experience at the position after playing mostly wide receiver at Michigan State.
The Dolphins have a valuable backup quarterback in Matt Moore
. Our take: There really aren’t many better backup quarterbacks in the NFL than Moore, who not only has ability but also has the perfect temperament for the role. READ: PALM BEACH POST
The young cornerbacks on the roster will play a key role for the Dolphins in 2017. Our take: Between second-year player Xavien Howard, Lippett and rookie third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley, the Dolphins have a lot of young talent at the position.
READ: USA TODAY
Second-round pick Raekwon McMillan stands a good chance of earning a starting job as a rookie. Our take: McMillan impressed his coaches in his first spring in a Dolphins uniform in large part because of his intelligence and work ethic.
READ: USA TODAY
Pro Football Focus named cornerback Byron Maxwell as the Dolphins’ “secret superstar.” Our take: We’ve said this before, but it bears repeating — Maxwell was playing Pro Bowl-caliber football before he sustained a season-ending ankle injury last December.
READ: PFF