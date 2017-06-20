  • Home>
DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On June 22, 2017

Posted 4 hours ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they’re writing about the Dolphins …

Head Coach Adam Gase made it a point to attend a retirement party for former Broncos and Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. Our take: It’s always been clear from his comments that Gase had a good relationship with the controversial quarterback, and this illustrated it.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: USA TODAY

Several writers discussed Jason Taylor’s decision to choose Jimmy Johnson as his Hall of Fame presenter. Our take: This made sense given that it was Johnson who gave Taylor his first shot in the NFL.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: ESPN

Running back Jay Ajayi was selected by NFL.com as the Dolphins’ most likely MVP candidate. Our take: NFL.com chose one player from each team and Ajayi certainly makes sense for the Dolphins given the performance he turned in last season.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

The Dolphins could find themselves with some tough decisions at the wide receiver position. Our take: There are several young receivers with intriguing potential, but only two or three spots available after projected starters Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker.

READ: USA TODAY

Safety T.J. McDonald is facing a unique situation with his eight-game NFL suspension to start the regular season. Our take: McDonald certainly has the ability to help the Dolphins defense if he does the right things during his suspension.

READ: USA TODAY
