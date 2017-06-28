  • Home>
DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines On June 29, 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

During an appearance on “Good Morning Football Show,” Michael Thomas offered his thoughts on quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Jay Ajayi. Our take: Tannehill and Ajayi both will be looking to pick up where they left off last season.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: USA TODAY

Former Dolphins running back Jim Kiick’s old teammates got together to replace the Super Bowl ring he had lost. Our take: Teamwork was one big reason for the 1972-73 Dolphins’ success, and it clearly hasn’t disappeared even with the passing of time.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Based on Pro Football Focus, Ndamukong Suh and Byron Maxwell both were among the best in certain statistical categories in 2016. Our take: Suh was selected to the Pro Bowl last season, while Maxwell was playing Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback before his season was cut short by an ankle injury.

READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: PALM BEACH POST

Running back Jay Ajayi discussed on SportsCenter his expectations for the 2017 season and his excitement about the game in London. Our take: This clearly has the potential of being a memorable season for the British native.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

The rapport that Head Coach Adam Gase already has established with his players is part of a new culture in Miami. Our take: His ability to relate to his players is among Gase’s greatest strengths as a head coach.

READ: ESPN

Even though training camp is still a few weeks away, one writer decided to take a shot at predicting the final roster on offense. Our take: At this stage, it would appear the toughest decisions could come at wide receiver.

READ: USA TODAY

One look at the most pertinent questions at linebacker heading into training camp. Our take: The health of veteran Koa Misi clearly stands out in this discussion.

READ: USA TODAY

Dolphins Hall-of-Famer-to-be Jason Taylor was among the latest additions to the Major League Baseball All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Marlins Park on July 9. Our take: Why is it we get the feeling that Taylor is going to excel at softball?

READ: SUN-SENTINEL
