DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on August 22, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...Adam Gase interviewed to become Eagles head coach before he was hired by the Dolphins in January 2016.Gase was a hot commodity when the Dolphins hired him, and it didn’t take long to realize there was a reason so many teams wanted him.

The Dolphins offense continues to work through some issues.The offense has had its share of setbacks, but Gase remains confident it will be ready to roll by the start of the regular season.

Offensive linemanis a question mark for the start of the regular season.The versatile lineman, who is dealing with a knee injury, is valuable up front because of his experience and his versatility.

says his desire to play football never waned even as he prepared for a new career in broadcasting before the Dolphins called.Cutler said again Monday that the combination of playing for Adam Gase and the talent on the Dolphins roster made it an easy decision to return to football.

Eagles defensive end Chris Long offered his perspective on new Dolphins defensive endThe two were teammates with the Rams and they shared a memorable off-the-field experience.

Linebackerjoined his new teammates at practice but did not work out and will not play Thursday.The first order of business for Maualuga is getting back in football shape so he can help the defense at the start of the regular season.

Centercontinues his preparation.The Dolphins have stuck to their game plan with the three-time Pro Bowl selection and the big question now is whether he’ll play against the Eagles on Thursday.

has emerged as a potential candidate for the starting left guard position.Davis bounced around a couple of teams before joining the Dolphins late last season, but he has made significant progress since then.

Safetyreturned to practice after missing time with an injury, and did so where his NFL career began.Allen was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2010 before moving on to Oakland and then to Miami.