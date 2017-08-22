DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on August 23, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...



Defensive end Cameron Wake still enjoys practicing and training camp as much as ever. Our take: There are many reasons Wake is so successful, and that’s clearly one of them.

Mike Pouncey will start in the preseason finale against Philadelphia. Our take: This could be one of the final steps in getting Pouncey ready for the start of the regular season.



Getting to know first-year offensive lineman Jesse Davis . Our take: Davis is making a push to land the starting job at left guard, answering every challenge that’s been put in front of him.

Kenny Stills explains why he’ll be standing for the national anthem in 2017. Our take: What happens off the field remains very important to Stills, the winner of the Dolphins’ 2016 Nat Moore Community Service Award.

The secondary will be together for the first time against the Eagles. Our take: Safety Nate Allen is on course to play in his first preseason game, as he joins projected starters Byron Maxwell , Xavien Howard and Reshad Jones .



New wide receiver Trey Griffey is looking to make his own name as a professional athlete. Our take: Griffey obviously has the athletic genes, but he’ll have to make a very big impression very quickly if he hopes to stick with the Dolphins.



