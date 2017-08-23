DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on August 24, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

The Dolphins are getting ready for the most significant of the preseason games.The next-to-last game of the preseason always is the one that features the projected starters playing the longest and also can include some game-planning.

Safetyhas made an early impression on the Dolphins.McDonald will have to sit out the first eight games of the regular season, but his physical presence will be welcome in the second half of 2017.

The offensive line has been adjusting on the fly.Injuries have had a significant impact on the development of the unit this summer, but there’s still time for the O-line to come together before Sept. 10.

First-round pickis making progress as he gets acclimated to the NFL game.Harris hasn’t necessarily had an overwhelming preseason, but he’s continuing to make strides.

Wide receiverhad a strong two days of practice against the Eagles, a team that reportedly had an interest in him before he re-signed with the Dolphins.Stills is coming off a very productive 2016 season and there’s every reason to believe he’ll do as well this year, if not better.

Sizing up the Dolphins rookies heading into the third preseason game.The Dolphins have gotten some quality play out of several of their rookies, most notably defensive tackleand cornerback