DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on August 24, 2017

The Dolphins are getting ready for the most significant of the preseason games. Our take: The next-to-last game of the preseason always is the one that features the projected starters playing the longest and also can include some game-planning.
READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL
Safety
READ: PALM BEACH POST
The offensive line has been adjusting on the fly. Our take: Injuries have had a significant impact on the development of the unit this summer, but there’s still time for the O-line to come together before Sept. 10.
READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: ESPN
First-round pick
READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: USA TODAY
Wide receiver
READ: PALM BEACH POST
Sizing up the Dolphins rookies heading into the third preseason game. Our take: The Dolphins have gotten some quality play out of several of their rookies, most notably defensive tackle
READ: USA TODAY