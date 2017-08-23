  • Home>
DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on August 24, 2017

Posted 26 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

The Dolphins are getting ready for the most significant of the preseason games. Our take: The next-to-last game of the preseason always is the one that features the projected starters playing the longest and also can include some game-planning.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL

Safety T.J. McDonald has made an early impression on the Dolphins. Our take: McDonald will have to sit out the first eight games of the regular season, but his physical presence will be welcome in the second half of 2017.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

The offensive line has been adjusting on the fly. Our take: Injuries have had a significant impact on the development of the unit this summer, but there’s still time for the O-line to come together before Sept. 10.

READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: ESPN

First-round pick Charles Harris is making progress as he gets acclimated to the NFL game. Our take: Harris hasn’t necessarily had an overwhelming preseason, but he’s continuing to make strides.

READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: USA TODAY

Wide receiver Kenny Stills had a strong two days of practice against the Eagles, a team that reportedly had an interest in him before he re-signed with the Dolphins. Our take: Stills is coming off a very productive 2016 season and there’s every reason to believe he’ll do as well this year, if not better.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Sizing up the Dolphins rookies heading into the third preseason game. Our take: The Dolphins have gotten some quality play out of several of their rookies, most notably defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley.

READ: USA TODAY
