DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on August 25, 2017

The defense is a bit of a concern after the preseason game at Philadelphia.If the next-to-last preseason game provides the best gauge for a team’s readiness, it’s pretty clear the Dolphins offense is ahead of the defense at this time, although there’s work to be done on both sides of the ball.

Breaking down the highlights and lowlights of the game against the Eagles.There were plenty in both categories in what was a pretty wild preseason affair.

Former Dolphins great Bob Kuechenberg will have to wait at least one more year to earn his place into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer got the two nods as the senior finalists for the Class of 2018, leaving Kuechenberg having to wait again.

Another twist at the left guard position.This still appears to be a battle as the Dolphins head into their final week of the preseason.

Rookiestarts at defensive tackle for a third consecutive game.Godchaux does appear to have the edge over returning starter, although both likely will get a lot of playing time during the regular season.

A collection of observations about the preseason game against the Eagles.There were plenty of things that stood out during the game, from the performance ofto the running ofto the work of receiversand, and so forth.