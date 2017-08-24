  • Home>
DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on August 25, 2017

Posted 37 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

The defense is a bit of a concern after the preseason game at Philadelphia. Our take: If the next-to-last preseason game provides the best gauge for a team’s readiness, it’s pretty clear the Dolphins offense is ahead of the defense at this time, although there’s work to be done on both sides of the ball.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Breaking down the highlights and lowlights of the game against the Eagles. Our take: There were plenty in both categories in what was a pretty wild preseason affair.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: ESPN | READ: USA TODAY

Former Dolphins great Bob Kuechenberg will have to wait at least one more year to earn his place into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Our take: Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer got the two nods as the senior finalists for the Class of 2018, leaving Kuechenberg having to wait again.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Another twist at the left guard position. Our take: This still appears to be a battle as the Dolphins head into their final week of the preseason.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Rookie Davon Godchaux starts at defensive tackle for a third consecutive game. Our take: Godchaux does appear to have the edge over returning starter Jordan Phillips, although both likely will get a lot of playing time during the regular season.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

A collection of observations about the preseason game against the Eagles. Our take: There were plenty of things that stood out during the game, from the performance of Jay Cutler to the running of Jay Ajayi to the work of receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant, and so forth.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: USA TODAY | READ: PALM BEACH POST
