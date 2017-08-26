  • Home>
DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on August 28, 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Safety Michael Thomas has been keeping an eye on his hometown of Houston where his parents and sisters live. Our take: Thomas said his sisters were able to convince his parents to drive to Dallas to avoid the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: USA TODAY

As he continues to try to get himself in shape and ready for the season opener, Rey Maualuga also is working on getting the number he has worn his entire NFL career. Our take: Maualuga took part in his first practice Sunday and there’s a chance he could play in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: ESPN | READ: USA TODAY

Head Coach Adam Gase is contemplating a change at cornerback. Our take: Veteran Alterraun Verner has made quite an impression since signing with the Dolphins just before the start of camp and he could be pushing Byron Maxwell for one of the starting jobs.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: ESPN | READ: USA TODAY

DeVante Parker could be on the way to becoming a favorite target for Jay Cutler. Our take: All signs are pointing upward for the Parker, who has been impressive since the spring.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

