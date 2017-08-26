DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on August 28, 2017

Safety Michael Thomas
has been keeping an eye on his hometown of Houston where his parents and sisters live. Our take:
Thomas said his sisters were able to convince his parents to drive to Dallas to avoid the effects of Hurricane Harvey.
As he continues to try to get himself in shape and ready for the season opener, Rey Maualuga
also is working on getting the number he has worn his entire NFL career. Our take:
Maualuga took part in his first practice Sunday and there's a chance he could play in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.
Head Coach Adam Gase is contemplating a change at cornerback. Our take:
Veteran Alterraun Verner
has made quite an impression since signing with the Dolphins just before the start of camp and he could be pushing Byron Maxwell
for one of the starting jobs. READ: MIAMI HERALD
| READ: USA TODAY DeVante Parker
could be on the way to becoming a favorite target for Jay Cutler
. Our take:
All signs are pointing upward for the Parker, who has been impressive since the spring.