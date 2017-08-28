DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on August 29, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

The Dolphins still have some roster spots and starting jobs up for grabs as they prepare for the final preseason game.This is pretty much what happens every year, even though the bulk of the decisions have been made.

A couple of different looks atSuh appears to be more comfortable than ever with the Dolphins, both on the field and in his relationship with the media.

isn’t focused on the starting job at cornerback, but rather only on getting better.Maxwell is facing a challenge for his starting job, and the Dolphins are hoping he responds the way he did in 2016 after he was benched.Head Coach Adam Gase provided an update on quarterbackTannehill has shown a great work ethic since joining the Dolphins, so it’s no surprise that he’s already attacking his rehab with a lot of fervor.

Rookieis continuing to progress.Asiata is hoping to show enough to catch the attention of his coaches.

Taking a look at rookie punterHaack (pronounced “Hawk”) is coming off an impressive preseason game against Philadelphia and is pushing incumbentfor the punting job.

is ready to make his move.The first-round pick is confident he’s about to see some concrete results now that he’s stopped thinking so much and is using his natural ability more.

says it’s the most talented defensive line he’s ever been a part of.This year’s group might not have quite the name recognition as the 2016 unit, but it’s got a better balance of young talent and proven veterans.