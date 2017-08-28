DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on August 29, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...
The Dolphins still have some roster spots and starting jobs up for grabs as they prepare for the final preseason game. Our take:
A couple of different looks at Ndamukong Suh
Suh appears to be more comfortable than ever with the Dolphins, both on the field and in his relationship with the media. READ: MIAMI HERALD
Byron Maxwell
Maxwell is facing a challenge for his starting job, and the Dolphins are hoping he responds the way he did in 2016 after he was benched. READ: MIAMI HERALD
Head Coach Adam Gase provided an update on quarterback Ryan Tannehill
Tannehill has shown a great work ethic since joining the Dolphins, so it’s no surprise that he’s already attacking his rehab with a lot of fervor. READ: MIAMI HERALD
Rookie Isaac Asiata
Asiata is hoping to show enough to catch the attention of his coaches. READ: PALM BEACH POST
Taking a look at rookie punter Matt Haack
Haack (pronounced “Hawk”) is coming off an impressive preseason game against Philadelphia and is pushing incumbent Matt Darr
Charles Harris
The first-round pick is confident he’s about to see some concrete results now that he’s stopped thinking so much and is using his natural ability more. READ: PALM BEACH POST
Andre Branch
