DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on August 29, 2017

Posted 39 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

The Dolphins still have some roster spots and starting jobs up for grabs as they prepare for the final preseason game. Our take: This is pretty much what happens every year, even though the bulk of the decisions have been made.

READ: MIAMI HEARLD

A couple of different looks at Ndamukong Suh. Our take: Suh appears to be more comfortable than ever with the Dolphins, both on the field and in his relationship with the media.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: PALM BEACH POST

Byron Maxwell isn’t focused on the starting job at cornerback, but rather only on getting better. Our take: Maxwell is facing a challenge for his starting job, and the Dolphins are hoping he responds the way he did in 2016 after he was benched.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: USA TODAY

Head Coach Adam Gase provided an update on quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Our take: Tannehill has shown a great work ethic since joining the Dolphins, so it’s no surprise that he’s already attacking his rehab with a lot of fervor.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: USA TODAY

Rookie Isaac Asiata is continuing to progress. Our take: Asiata is hoping to show enough to catch the attention of his coaches.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Taking a look at rookie punter Matt Haack. Our take: Haack (pronounced “Hawk”) is coming off an impressive preseason game against Philadelphia and is pushing incumbent Matt Darr for the punting job.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Charles Harris is ready to make his move. Our take: The first-round pick is confident he’s about to see some concrete results now that he’s stopped thinking so much and is using his natural ability more.

READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: USA TODAY

Andre Branch says it’s the most talented defensive line he’s ever been a part of. Our take: This year’s group might not have quite the name recognition as the 2016 unit, but it’s got a better balance of young talent and proven veterans.

READ: USA TODAY

