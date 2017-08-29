  • Home>
DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on August 30, 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

Jay Cutler has impressed his teammates and coaches with the way he’s been throwing the deep ball. Our take: Cutler has always had a strong and he’s learned over the years when to try to line-drive the ball and when to put some air under it.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Ndamukong Suh showed off his kicking ability at practice. Our take: Suh lining up to kick field goals was interesting to see because he doesn’t look like a typical kicker, but he showed some nice form while making two of three kicks.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: USA TODAY

Jarvis Landry isn’t worried about anything other than trying to do the job whenever his number is called. Our take: Landry has been the ultimate pro since joining the Dolphins in 2014 and that hasn’t changed to this day.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: ESPN | READ: USA TODAY

The final preseason game offers a final opportunity for players on the so-called roster bubble. Our take: It’s entirely possible that one or more roster spots could be decided by what happens in the game against Minnesota on Thursday.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Veteran William Hayes will be happy with whatever role he’s asked to play. Our take: Hayes figures to be a key player for the Dolphins run defense, but he understands he might be coming off the field in obvious passing situations.

READ: USA TODAY

Head Coach Adam Gase says Laremy Tunsil had a solid training camp. Our take: Tunsil is heading into his first NFL season as a left tackle and he has all the physical attributes required to be a success at the position.

READ: USA TODAY

Jordan Phillips says a loss of weight has him feeling better and playing better. Our take: Phillips’ play has really picked up in the past week and the hope is that he’s responded to the challenge for the starting job provided by rookie fifth-round pick Davon Godchaux.

READ: USA TODAY

