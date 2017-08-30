  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on August 31, 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins

The Dolphins will close out the preseason against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. Our take: The game offers one last chance for players to make their case for a roster spot or a starting job.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

The 2016 draft class will play an important role in the Dolphins’ success in 2017. Our take: That draft class, which was led by starters Laremy Tunsil and Xavien Howard, clearly needs to come up big for the Dolphins.

READ: MIAMI HEARLD

The work never ends (almost) for Head Coach Adam Gase. Our take: There are many reasons for Gase’s ascent in the coaching ranks, and a willingness to work long hours is just one of them.

READ: MIAMI HEARLD

Key questions facing the Dolphins heading into the 2017 season. Our take: The Dolphins are coming off a playoff appearance and could make it a repeat if they get enough positive answers.

READ: MIAMI HEARLD

A game-by-game prediction for the Dolphins’ 2017 season. Our take: This is always tricky to do because so many things can change between now and the Dolphins play a particular team.

READ: MIAMI HEARLD

Kenny Stills is ready to take on a leadership role. Our take: Stills is coming off a very good season, has a new contract and has shown a willingness to lead the way both on and off the field.

READ: MIAMI HEARLD



The Dolphins are organizing a relief effort for the victims for Hurricane Harvey. Our take: The Dolphins are accepting donations at Hard Rock Stadium through Sept. 15 and Houston natives Michael Thomas and Xavien Howard have made public pleas for help.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: USA TODAY

Andre Branch brings energy to the Dolphins’ high-profile defensive line. Our take: Branch wasted little time making an impact after joining the Dolphins last season, both with his enthusiasm and his play on the field.

READ: MIAMI HEARLD

Breaking down the Adam Gase/Jay Cutler relationship. Our take: Gase’s level of trust in Cutler obviously was a big reason the Dolphins signed Cutler after the start of training camp. Cutler also is becoming more and more comfortable with each passing day.

READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: USA TODAY

The season opener against Tampa Bay looks like a good matchup for Jay Ajayi and the Dolphins running game, based on last year’s numbers. Our take: Tampa Bay looks like an up-and-coming team in the NFC, so this figures to be a tough opening test for the Dolphins.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Latest Headlines

Subscribe More News »
Game Pass: Miami Dolphins