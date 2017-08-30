DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on August 31, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins

The Dolphins will close out the preseason against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.The game offers one last chance for players to make their case for a roster spot or a starting job.

The 2016 draft class will play an important role in the Dolphins’ success in 2017.That draft class, which was led by startersand, clearly needs to come up big for the Dolphins.

The work never ends (almost) for Head Coach Adam Gase.There are many reasons for Gase’s ascent in the coaching ranks, and a willingness to work long hours is just one of them.

Key questions facing the Dolphins heading into the 2017 season.The Dolphins are coming off a playoff appearance and could make it a repeat if they get enough positive answers.

A game-by-game prediction for the Dolphins’ 2017 season.This is always tricky to do because so many things can change between now and the Dolphins play a particular team.

Dropping off items at @HardRockStadium for those affected by Hurricane Harvey? Enter through Gate 4 with your items. pic.twitter.com/esp1848ryF — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 30, 2017

is ready to take on a leadership role.Stills is coming off a very good season, has a new contract and has shown a willingness to lead the way both on and off the field.The Dolphins are organizing a relief effort for the victims for Hurricane Harvey.The Dolphins are accepting donations at Hard Rock Stadium through Sept. 15 and Houston nativesand Xavien Howard have made public pleas for help.

brings energy to the Dolphins’ high-profile defensive line.Branch wasted little time making an impact after joining the Dolphins last season, both with his enthusiasm and his play on the field.

Breaking down the Adam Gase/relationship.Gase’s level of trust in Cutler obviously was a big reason the Dolphins signed Cutler after the start of training camp. Cutler also is becoming more and more comfortable with each passing day.

The season opener against Tampa Bay looks like a good matchup forand the Dolphins running game, based on last year’s numbers.Tampa Bay looks like an up-and-coming team in the NFC, so this figures to be a tough opening test for the Dolphins.