DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on September 1, 2017

Wide receiverstole the show in the preseason finale against Minnesota.Grant put the finishing touches on what was an impressive summer for him.

The Dolphins are having success at the box office. Our take: The Dolphins are reaping more rewards from their playoff appearance of a season ago.

Observations from the preseason finale against Minnesota.There clearly were a lot more highlights than lowlights in the Dolphins’ dominating performance.

The Dolphins rested almost all of their starters for the preseason finale.This is standard practice throughout the league and clearly makes the most sense.

Projecting the Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster.There will be tough decisions at a lot of positions, with the offensive line and defensive back quickly coming to mind.