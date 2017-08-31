  • Home>
DAILY CLIPS: Top Headlines on September 1, 2017

Posted 27 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant stole the show in the preseason finale against Minnesota. Our take: Grant put the finishing touches on what was an impressive summer for him.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL

The Dolphins are having success at the box office. Our take: The Dolphins are reaping more rewards from their playoff appearance of a season ago.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Observations from the preseason finale against Minnesota. Our take: There clearly were a lot more highlights than lowlights in the Dolphins’ dominating performance.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: USA TODAY

The Dolphins rested almost all of their starters for the preseason finale. Our take: This is standard practice throughout the league and clearly makes the most sense.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: PALM BEACH POST

Projecting the Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster. Our take: There will be tough decisions at a lot of positions, with the offensive line and defensive back quickly coming to mind.

READ: ESPN

Latest Headlines

