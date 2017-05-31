DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 1, 2017

Here's what they're saying about the Dolphins:Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and James Walker of ESPN.com all examined’s desire for a new contract in the context of Landry always putting the team first. Our take: Anybody who has seen Landry play since he entered the NFL should know that Landry is the ultimate competitor and that winning is first and foremost on his mind.

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald offered several observations from practice, starting withtrying to balance creating big plays while sticking to his assignments. Our take: Drake provided a glimpse last year of the kind of big plays he could produce, and the feeling is there’s more where that came from.

Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald and Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel explained how the end of practice featured a lot of chirping by the Dolphins defensive backs. Our take:, Jarvis Landry andall said trash talking is part of football, and Head Coach Adam Gase said the DBs earned the right to talk some smack on this day.

Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald offered his perspective of several developments Wednesday, starting with the rookies practicing without logos on their helmets. Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post also writes about the logo-less rookie helmets. Our take: This is something we’ve seen before with the Dolphins and if it provides extra motivation for the rookies to earn the logo, there’s certainly nothing wrong with it.Columnist Dave George of the Palm Beach Post offers a different take on Kenyan Drake, looking at his quest to earn a bigger role on offense in 2017. Our take: Head Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday the goal was to make Drake an all-around back, and the 2016 third-round pick does appear to have the ability to become just that.Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post looks at cornerback Tony Lippett and how he responded after being forced into action last season. Our take: Lippett has made steady progress at cornerback after playing mostly wide receiver during his career at Michigan State University.

Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post says defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has so far achieved his goal of showing more consistency. Our take: While it’s early, this has to be viewed as a very encouraging development for the Dolphins.

READ: Palm Beach Post Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post examines how Kiko Alonso has become a cornerstone for the Dolphins defense after bouncing around the NFL in his first few seasons. Our take: After the Dolphins acquired Alonso in a trade last offseason, it didn’t take long to see this was a good fit for both parties.

James Walker of ESPN.com writes aboutand his quest to put behind what personally was a frustrating 2016 season. Our take: Back from the shoulder injury that sidelined him last October, Jones should be ready to resume his place as one of the top safeties in the NFL.