  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 12, 2017

Posted 3 hours ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Today's top stories about the Miami Dolphins.

What they’re writing about the Dolphins …

The Dolphins offense could be developing a bit of a swagger. Our take: The Dolphins have the elements in place to have a productive and highly entertaining offense in 2017.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

The Dolphins have continued their practice of working players at different positions in practice. Our take: The philosophy behind this is pretty simple. By cross-training players, the Dolphins develop better flexibility and improve their depth in the event a player has to switch positions because of injuries.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

The Dolphins have several talented young players on their roster who have vowed to get better in 2017. Our take: Improvement from one or more of a select group of players, including Jordan Phillips and DeVante Parker, would be huge for the Dolphins.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL | READ: PALM BEACH POST

Head Coach Adam Gase and Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke have been matching wits at practice. Our take: The two coaches obviously are looking to make the entire team better, but there clearly is some intense competition going on between offense and defense during team drills.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

The Dolphins were able to accomplish a lot of things during the just-completed OTA practices. Our take: The Dolphins clearly have gotten better so far this spring, and that’s always the bottom line at this time of year.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

MarQueis Gray is the only veteran tight end back from last season and the former quarterback is looking to continue his development at the position. Our take: Gray’s ability to perform on special teams is an added asset.

READ: ESPN | READ: USA TODAY

Rookie free agent wide receiver Drew Morgan has made a quick impression. Our take: Morgan isn’t blessed with great size or great speed, but he has a knack for getting open and catching the ball in traffic.

READ: USA TODAY

The Dolphins’ popularity has increased significantly since the end of last season, based on jersey sales. Our take: This is what a 10-6 record and playoff appearance can do for a team.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: USA TODAY 

Andrew Franks did a couple of business externships this offseason, but is hoping to put off a second career for as long as possible. Our take: Franks is hoping to kick in the NFL into his 40s and points to Adam Vinatieri as an inspiration.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Latest Headlines

Subscribe More News »
Game Pass: Miami Dolphins