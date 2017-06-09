DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 12, 2017

What they’re writing about the Dolphins …

The Dolphins offense could be developing a bit of a swagger. Our take: The Dolphins have the elements in place to have a productive and highly entertaining offense in 2017.



The Dolphins have continued their practice of working players at different positions in practice. Our take: The philosophy behind this is pretty simple. By cross-training players, the Dolphins develop better flexibility and improve their depth in the event a player has to switch positions because of injuries.



The Dolphins have several talented young players on their roster who have vowed to get better in 2017. Our take: Improvement from one or more of a select group of players, including Jordan Phillips and DeVante Parker , would be huge for the Dolphins.



Head Coach Adam Gase and Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke have been matching wits at practice. Our take: The two coaches obviously are looking to make the entire team better, but there clearly is some intense competition going on between offense and defense during team drills.



The Dolphins were able to accomplish a lot of things during the just-completed OTA practices. Our take: The Dolphins clearly have gotten better so far this spring, and that’s always the bottom line at this time of year.



MarQueis Gray is the only veteran tight end back from last season and the former quarterback is looking to continue his development at the position. Our take: Gray’s ability to perform on special teams is an added asset.



Rookie free agent wide receiver Drew Morgan has made a quick impression. Our take: Morgan isn’t blessed with great size or great speed, but he has a knack for getting open and catching the ball in traffic.



The Dolphins’ popularity has increased significantly since the end of last season, based on jersey sales. Our take: This is what a 10-6 record and playoff appearance can do for a team.



