DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 13, 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Today's top stories about the Miami Dolphins

Here's what they’re writing about the Dolphins …

Defensive end Charles Harris is looking to get some Hall of Fame advice. Our take: Harris has shown obvious physical skills this spring and it also appears he’s willing to go the extra mile to maximize his talents.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel writes that there’s reason for optimism about the 2017 Dolphins, but also a lot of work left to be done before September. Our take: Yes, expectations should be high that the Dolphins can be better this season and it’s also clear they have issues to resolve.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post breaks down how the Dolphins used their salary cap space. Our take: It shouldn’t be a big surprise the biggest chunk of the cap is going to the defensive line, which features two perennial Pro Bowl players in Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Here’s another look at the fascinating story of defensive tackle Lawrence Okoye. Our take: Okoye is bypassing a chance to study law at prestigious Oxford University to try to achieve his dream of playing in the NFL.

READ: ESPN

With minicamp set to start Tuesday, Antwan Staley of USA Today looks at four position battles and five players to watch. Our take: This will be the last chance for players to impress coaches before the start of training camp, so any advantage anybody can gain this week can be beneficial.

READ: USA TODAY

Latest Headlines

