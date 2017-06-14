DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 15, 2017

What They’re Writing About the Dolphins …
Head Coach Adam Gase showed again Wednesday he’s not afraid to say it when he thinks he’s made a mistake: Our take:
That kind of accountability is just one part of what makes Gase click with his players. READ: MIAMI HERALD
| READ: PALM BEACH POST
It was another impressive spring practice for wide receiver DeVante Parker
. Our take:
Even though this is spring football and the players are in shorts and without pads, there’s no minimizing how encouraging this has been for the Dolphins. READ: MIAMI HERALD
RISE, the organization started by Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross, has been named a recipient of the 2017 Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award, which “celebrates individuals and organizations that have taken risks and used an innovative approach to helping the disadvantaged through the power of sports.” Our take:
This is a tremendous honor for RISE and Ross, and great recognition for the positive impact RISE has had. READ: MIAMI HERALD
| READ: USA TODAY
The appearance of bees was perhaps the biggest story at practice Wednesday. Our take:
This indeed was a rather unusual development for a spring practice. READ: MIAMI HEARLD
| READ: SUN-SENTINEL
| READ: PALM BEACH POST
| READ: USA TODAY
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh
doesn’t know how long he’ll be able to play, but he’s got some clear goals in mind for the rest of his career. Our take:
Suh admitted that he’s thought about ending up in the Hall of Fame, and he certainly appears to be on his way. READ: MIAMI HEARLD
| READ: SUN-SENTINEL
| READ: PALM BEACH POST
| READ: ESPN
| READ: USA TODAY
Second-year offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil was back at practice Wednesday, albeit on a limited basis. Our take: The bottom line here is that the injury Tunsil is nursing isn’t serious and clearly shouldn’t be a factor when training camp rolls around. READ: SUN-SENTINEL