DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 15, 2017

What They’re Writing About the Dolphins …Head Coach Adam Gase showed again Wednesday he’s not afraid to say it when he thinks he’s made a mistake:That kind of accountability is just one part of what makes Gase click with his players.

It was another impressive spring practice for wide receiverEven though this is spring football and the players are in shorts and without pads, there’s no minimizing how encouraging this has been for the Dolphins.

RISE, the organization started by Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross, has been named a recipient of the 2017 Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award, which “celebrates individuals and organizations that have taken risks and used an innovative approach to helping the disadvantaged through the power of sports.”This is a tremendous honor for RISE and Ross, and great recognition for the positive impact RISE has had.

The appearance of bees was perhaps the biggest story at practice Wednesday.This indeed was a rather unusual development for a spring practice.Defensive tackledoesn’t know how long he’ll be able to play, but he’s got some clear goals in mind for the rest of his career.Suh admitted that he’s thought about ending up in the Hall of Fame, and he certainly appears to be on his way.