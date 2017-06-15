DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 16, 2017

What They’re Writing About the Dolphins …

Now that the offseason program is over, the focus will shift to training camp and finding a way to start the regular season better than last year. Our take: The Dolphins were able to make the playoffs despite starting 1-4, but they certainly don’t want to put themselves in that kind of predicament again.



Cameron Wake still has shown no signs of slowing down. Our take: Wake had a truly remarkable 2016 season and there’s every reason to think he’ll be a difference-maker again this fall.



Running back Damien Williams returned to the Dolphins this offseason after an interesting free agent visit with the AFC East rival New England Patriots. Our take: Williams has played his entire career in Miami and it is where he wanted to stay.



First-round pick Charles Harris wrapped up an impressive first offseason program with the Dolphins. Our take: It’s too early to make any predictions, but everything we’ve seen from Harris should be cause for optimism.



Undrafted free agent Drew Morgan was among the most impressive rookies during the spring as he continues to fight what he considers an unfair stereotype. Our take: As Morgan himself put it, he’s a big undersized and not particularly fast, but he does know how to play the position.



A RISE initiative had Dolphins players registering to vote. Our take: The Dolphins are the first pro sports team involved in what clearly is an important project.



