DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 19, 2017

Posted 52 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins …

Between their voter registration drive and inviting youth teams to spring practices, the Dolphins continue to make an impact off the field. Our take: The Dolphins clearly understand the role they can play in the community.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

University of Arkansas wide receiver Drew Morgan is among the under-the-radar players who flashed during the spring practices. Our take: Morgan doesn’t fit the mold of a prototypical NFL wide receiver, but he looked in the spring as though he could make a push for a roster spot.

READ: MIAMI HERALD | READ: SUN-SENTINEL

The Dolphins are done with the offseason program, but plenty of work remains before the start of training camp. Our take: This is another example of the fact there isn’t much of an offseason for NFL players.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

Ryan Tannehill became a father almost a year ago, and it definitely has had an effect on him. Our take: For the success he can enjoy on the field, fatherhood will take precedence for Tannehill or any player with children.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Tight end Julius Thomas already looks like a good fit in Miami. Our take: This shouldn’t come as a surprise given Thomas’ familiarity with Head Coach Adam Gase form their time together in Denver.

READ: PALM BEACH POST | READ: USA TODAY

Rookie first-round pick Charles Harris made quite an impression on the Dolphins veterans during the spring. Our take: Harris clearly has the physical attributes to succeed, but where he really opened some eyes was with his eagerness and desire to learn.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Wide receiver DeVante Parker could be the X factor for the Dolphins offense. Our take: Parker’s work might have been the single most encouraging thing the Dolphins this spring.

READ: ESPN

It’s too early to gauge what kind of improvement the run defense will be able to make this season. Our take: Because of the absence of pads, it’s near impossible for offensive and defensive linemen to get a full evaluation during the offseason program.

READ: USA TODAY

Rookie seventh-round pick Isaiah Ford is an intriguing prospect at wide receiver. Our take: Ford showed some nice skills during the spring, and now the test will be for him to do it consistently during training camp.

READ: USA TODAY

Latest Headlines

