DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 19, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins …
Between their voter registration drive and inviting youth teams to spring practices, the Dolphins continue to make an impact off the field. Our take:
University of Arkansas wide receiver Drew Morgan
is among the under-the-radar players who flashed during the spring practices. Our take:
Morgan doesn’t fit the mold of a prototypical NFL wide receiver, but he looked in the spring as though he could make a push for a roster spot. READ: MIAMI HERALD
The Dolphins are done with the offseason program, but plenty of work remains before the start of training camp. Our take: This is another example of the fact there isn’t much of an offseason for NFL players.
Ryan Tannehill became a father almost a year ago, and it definitely has had an effect on him. Our take: For the success he can enjoy on the field, fatherhood will take precedence for Tannehill or any player with children.
Tight end Julius Thomas already looks like a good fit in Miami. Our take: This shouldn’t come as a surprise given Thomas’ familiarity with Head Coach Adam Gase form their time together in Denver.
Rookie first-round pick Charles Harris made quite an impression on the Dolphins veterans during the spring. Our take: Harris clearly has the physical attributes to succeed, but where he really opened some eyes was with his eagerness and desire to learn.
Wide receiver DeVante Parker could be the X factor for the Dolphins offense. Our take: Parker’s work might have been the single most encouraging thing the Dolphins this spring.
It’s too early to gauge what kind of improvement the run defense will be able to make this season. Our take: Because of the absence of pads, it’s near impossible for offensive and defensive linemen to get a full evaluation during the offseason program.
Rookie seventh-round pick Isaiah Ford is an intriguing prospect at wide receiver. Our take: Ford showed some nice skills during the spring, and now the test will be for him to do it consistently during training camp.
