DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 2, 2017

Posted 50 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Today's top stories about the Miami Dolphins

Here's what they're saying about the Dolphins:

Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post all take a look at veteran defensive lineman William Hayes and his unusual views on certain topics. Our take: Hayes is without question one of the most unique personalities in the league, but what the Dolphins care about is what he can bring to the defense, particularly when it comes to stopping the run.
READ: Miami Herald | READ: Sun-Setinel | READ: Palm Beach Post

Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post and James Walker of ESPN.com both look at Michael Thomas’ community involvement and his stepping up to take a stand on social issues. Our take: Thomas spoke Thursday about his offseason trip to Haiti, the latest example of him giving back.
READ: Sun-Setinel | READ: Palm Beach Post | READ: ESPN

Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald writes about the difference the return of safety Reshad Jones could make for the Dolphins defense. Our take: Jones believes he’s one of the best safeties in the NFL, and it’s difficult to argue with him.
READ: Miami Herald

Armando Salguero explains how Head Coach Adam Gase is establishing a prove-it mentality among his players, one example being the lack of a logo on the helmets worn by rookies. Our take: Gase obviously showed last season he knows how to push the right buttons.
READ: Miami Herald

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald offers some nuggets from Dolphins OTAs, starting with stats that show Ryan Tannehill’s proficiency at throwing deep passes. Our take: This is an area where Tannehill has made steady progress since entering the league in 2012.
READ: Miami Herald

Omar Kelly and Hal Habib look at Walt Aikens and the Dolphins’ plans for him. Our take: Adam Gase called Aikens one of the better athletes on the team, and the goal is to find a way to maximize his ability.
READ: Sun-Setinel | READ: Palm Beach Post

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post writes about Bobby McCain’s vocal style and his importance to the Dolphins defense. Our take: As McCain pointed out Thursday, the nickel cornerback is on the field a vast majority of the snaps, so McCain might as well be considered a starter.
READ: Palm Beach Post

Hal Habib writes about Kiko Alonso’s take on the proposed boxing fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. Our take: Alonso left his press conference Wednesday saying he could talk about boxing dall day. READ: Palm Beach Post

