DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 26, 2017

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

The NFL announced all 32 teams’ reporting dates for training camp and those included a surprise when it comes to the Dolphins.It was interesting to see the Dolphins ask their rookies to come in six days earlier because it’s not something they’ve done in the recent past.

Trying to project third-round pick’s role as a rookie is not an easy proposition.Tankersley certainly has a lot of potential, but he also has a lot to learn and several players ahead of him on the depth chart.

The offensive line will go into training camp with some questions.As is often the case, health plays a big part in the outlook for any position.

Pro Football Focus revealed thatgained a lot of his yards in 2016 after initial contact.This should come as no surprise to anybody who watch Ajayi’s performance last season.

Spending time at cornerback in the spring could end up benefitingAikens is one of the best special teams players the Dolphins have, and they’re trying to find a way to maximize his athletic ability on defense as well.