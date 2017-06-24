  • Home>
DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 26, 2017

Posted 50 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Here's what they're writing about the Dolphins...

The NFL announced all 32 teams’ reporting dates for training camp and those included a surprise when it comes to the Dolphins. Our take: It was interesting to see the Dolphins ask their rookies to come in six days earlier because it’s not something they’ve done in the recent past.

READ: Miami Herald | READ: USA Today

Trying to project third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley’s role as a rookie is not an easy proposition. Our take: Tankersley certainly has a lot of potential, but he also has a lot to learn and several players ahead of him on the depth chart.

READ: USA Today

The offensive line will go into training camp with some questions. Our take: As is often the case, health plays a big part in the outlook for any position.

READ: USA Today

Pro Football Focus revealed that Jay Ajayi gained a lot of his yards in 2016 after initial contact. Our take: This should come as no surprise to anybody who watch Ajayi’s performance last season.

READ: Palm Beach Post | READ: USA Today

Spending time at cornerback in the spring could end up benefiting Walt Aikens. Our take: Aikens is one of the best special teams players the Dolphins have, and they’re trying to find a way to maximize his athletic ability on defense as well.

READ: ESPN
