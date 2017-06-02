Up Next
DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 3, 2017

Posted 49 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Today's top stories about the Miami Dolphins.

Here's what they're saying about the Dolphins:

Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald examines the Dolphins’ plan of attack with Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey as he comes back from a hip injury that cut short his 2016 season. Our take: Head Coach Adam Gase has stated the goal is to do whatever it takes to help Pouncey be in the lineup for every game.
READ: MIAMI HERALD

Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel looks at running back Kenyan Drake and his quest to become more reliable in his second season with the Dolphins. Our take: Drake showed big-play ability as a rookie in 2016, but he also said he needs to become more consistent when it comes to doing his assignments.
READ: SUN-SENTINEL

Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post takes a look at first-round pick Charles Harris’ impressive start in OTAs. Our take: There’s only so much that defensive linemen can show during spring practices, but Harris certainly does look the part of a big-time prospect.
READ: PALM BEACH POST

Jason Lieser writes about new defensive tackle Lawrence Okoye, a former discus Olympian for Great Britain, as he tries to make an impression during spring practices. Our take: Okoye definitely is among the most intriguing newcomers on the Dolphins roster. 

READ: PALM BEACH POST

James Walker of ESPN.com looks at defensive tackle William Hayes and his unique world views. Our take: Hayes indeed is an interesting character, but that’s not why he’s been in the NFL for nine years.
READ: ESPN

