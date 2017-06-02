DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 3, 2017

Here's what they're saying about the Dolphins:Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald examines the Dolphins’ plan of attack with Pro Bowl centeras he comes back from a hip injury that cut short his 2016 season. Our take: Head Coach Adam Gase has stated the goal is to do whatever it takes to help Pouncey be in the lineup for every game.

Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel looks at running backand his quest to become more reliable in his second season with the Dolphins. Our take: Drake showed big-play ability as a rookie in 2016, but he also said he needs to become more consistent when it comes to doing his assignments.

Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post takes a look at first-round pick’ impressive start in OTAs. Our take: There’s only so much that defensive linemen can show during spring practices, but Harris certainly does look the part of a big-time prospect.

Jason Lieser writes about new defensive tackle Lawrence Okoye , a former discus Olympian for Great Britain, as he tries to make an impression during spring practices. Our take: Okoye definitely is among the most intriguing newcomers on the Dolphins roster.

READ: PALM BEACH POST

