Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events »
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 5, 2017

Posted 54 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Today's top stories about the Miami Dolphins.

Here's what they're saying about the Dolphins:

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald writes about rookie free agent De’Veon Smith and the phone call he got from Owner Stephen Ross after he signed with the Dolphins. Our take: Smith came out of the University of Michigan, Ross’ alma mater.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Ethan Bauer of The Miami Herald writes about safety Michael Thomas and his impact on and off the field. Our take: Thomas is always looking to make a difference as a player and in the community.

READ: MIAMI HERALD

Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel writes about how members of the Dolphins secondary believe better things are in store for them in 2017. Our take: The Dolphins have a lot of young talent at cornerback and they clearly should be helped by the return of Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones.

READ: SUN-SENTINEL

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post takes a look at new defensive coordinator Matt Burke. Our take: Burke, who was promoted from linebackers coach, is described by his players with words such as “cerebral,” “smart” and “calculated.”

READ: PALM BEACH POST

Paul Scicchitano of the Aventura Patch looks at the Dolphins Cheerleaders tryouts at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. Our take: A total of 48 finalists were selected to compete with other finalists and returning veterans for a spot on the 2017 squad.

READ: AVENTURA PATCH

Dave Southorn of the Idaho Statesman catches up with Jay Ajayi at his camp in Boise, Idaho, and looks at how his life has changed over the past year. Our take: Ajayi has become a recognizable figure after his breakthrough 2016 performance.

READ: IDAHO STATESMAM
Game Pass: Miami Dolphins