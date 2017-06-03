DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 5, 2017

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald writes about rookie free agent De’Veon Smith and the phone call he got from Owner Stephen Ross after he signed with the Dolphins. Our take: Smith came out of the University of Michigan, Ross’ alma mater.
Ethan Bauer of The Miami Herald writes about safety
READ: MIAMI HERALD
Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel writes about how members of the Dolphins secondary believe better things are in store for them in 2017. Our take: The Dolphins have a lot of young talent at cornerback and they clearly should be helped by the return of Pro Bowl safety
READ: SUN-SENTINEL
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post takes a look at new defensive coordinator Matt Burke. Our take: Burke, who was promoted from linebackers coach, is described by his players with words such as “cerebral,” “smart” and “calculated.”
READ: PALM BEACH POST
Paul Scicchitano of the Aventura Patch looks at the Dolphins Cheerleaders tryouts at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. Our take: A total of 48 finalists were selected to compete with other finalists and returning veterans for a spot on the 2017 squad.
READ: AVENTURA PATCH
Dave Southorn of the Idaho Statesman catches up with
READ: IDAHO STATESMAM