DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 5, 2017

Here's what they're saying about the Dolphins:

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald writes about rookie free agent De’Veon Smith and the phone call he got from Owner Stephen Ross after he signed with the Dolphins. Our take: Smith came out of the University of Michigan, Ross’ alma mater.

READ: MIAMI HERALD





Ethan Bauer of The Miami Herald writes about safetyand his impact on and off the field.Thomas is always looking to make a difference as a player and in the community.

Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel writes about how members of the Dolphins secondary believe better things are in store for them in 2017.The Dolphins have a lot of young talent at cornerback and they clearly should be helped by the return of Pro Bowl safety

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post takes a look at new defensive coordinator Matt Burke.Burke, who was promoted from linebackers coach, is described by his players with words such as “cerebral,” “smart” and “calculated.”

Paul Scicchitano of the Aventura Patch looks at the Dolphins Cheerleaders tryouts at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. Our take: A total of 48 finalists were selected to compete with other finalists and returning veterans for a spot on the 2017 squad.

Dave Southorn of the Idaho Statesman catches up withat his camp in Boise, Idaho, and looks at how his life has changed over the past year.Ajayi has become a recognizable figure after his breakthrough 2016 performance.