DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 6, 2017

Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald examines third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley ’s progress and his outlook for the 2017 season. Our take: The Dolphins have a lot of depth at cornerback, so they have the luxury of making sure Tankersley is fully ready before he gets significant playing time.



Armando Salguero also takes a look at the Dolphins’ nickel cornerback situation and where Darrelle Revis might find into the equation. Our take: The possibility of adding Revis would have been so much more enticing a few years ago.



Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald and Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post write about the Dolphins’ confidence that they can reproduce their 2016 magic in close games. Our take: The Dolphins were 8-2 in games decided by seven points or less last season, and that was a key factor in making the playoffs.



Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald offers a half-dozen nuggets, starting with first-round pick Charles Harris ’ impressive start this spring. Antwan Staley of USA Torday also examines Harris’ performance this spring. Our take: Yes, it’s early, but Harris indeed has looked very good so far.



Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel takes a look at new defensive coordinator Matt Burke. Our take: Burke has gotten rave reviews from players and fellow coaches as he prepares for his first season as an NFL defensive coordinator.



Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel offers different observations, starting with the Dolphins practicing in heavy rain Monday. Our take: Head Coach Adam Gase was happy about the weather conditions, saying that will only help the Dolphins in the long run.



Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post looks at rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillan and what he’s picking up from veteran Kiko Alonso . Our take: McMillan says one of his best assets is being coachable, so in that vein he’s looking to learn from everybody.



Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post and Antwan Staley write about rookie guard Isaac Asiata and his battles with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh . Our take: Going up against Suh can be humbling for a rookie, but he’s also beneficial in the long run.



Jason Lieser and Antwan Staley write about rookie third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley having a veteran in his corner in fellow Clemson alum Byron Maxwell . Our take: Maxwell was likely to want to help out his young teammate regardless, but the fact that Tankersley helped Clemson win a national title last season put Maxwell even more in his corner.



James Walker of ESPN.com offered several observations from practice, starting with Ryan Tannehill getting through a rain-soaked practice without any issues. Our take: Tannehill remains under the microscope because of his 2016 knee injury, but Adam Gase says it’s not even a factor anymore.



Antwan Staley looks at how Raekwon McMillan benefited from playing at Ohio State as he moved into the NFL. Our take: McMillan said Monday the defensive system he played in college had similarities to what he’s seeing now, albeit with fewer intricacies.



Antwan Staley looks at the progress of second-year player Jakeem Grant . Our take: Grant has big-time explosiveness but is looking to become more consistent in 2017.

