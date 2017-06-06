DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 7, 2017

Here's what they're saying about the Dolphins:

Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post, James Walker of ESPN.com and Antwan Staley from USA Today all take a look at first-round pick Charles Harris . Our take: Harris has been very impressive so far and he’s looking to learn as much as he can from veteran teammate Cameron Wake .



Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald breaks down offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen’s media availability. Our take: As Beasley writes, Christensen always provides memorable moments whenever he addresses the media.



Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post and Antwan Staley of USA Today take a look at backup quarterback Matt Moore . Our take: Moore showed last season, as he did in 2011, that he can consistently win games when pressed into action.



Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald offers different takes on the Dolphins, starting with Jakeem Grant and what he learned during his rookie season. Our take: Grant said he let bad plays linger last season, and that’s something he doesn’t plan on repeating.



Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post writes about the Dolphins’ plan with Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey . Our take: Pouncey has dealt with hip issues the past couple of years and the priority is to make sure he’s available for as many games as possible.



Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post looks at unheralded linebacker Mike Hull and his quest to land a starting job on defense. Our take: Hull has been a major contributor on special teams the past two seasons, but he’s got a big challenge ahead of him to get a starting job on defense.



Antwan Staley of USA Today breaks down Clyde Christensen’s remark about Jay Ajayi being the most improved player on the Dolphins offense. Our take: This is consistent with what we’ve heard all spring, although DeVante Parker also has been mentioned in that discussion.



Antwan Staley writes about how veteran linebacker Lawrence Timmons has made a quick impression on his new teammates and coaches. Our take: This shouldn’t come as a surprise given Timmons’ credentials before he signed with the Dolphins this offseason.



