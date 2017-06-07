DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 8, 2017

Here's what they're saying about the Dolphins:

Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post all examine defensive coordinator Matt Burke’s interesting vacation plans. Our take: Burke is without a doubt one of the most fascinating assistant coaches in the NFL.



Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald, Chris Perkins, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post and Antwan Staley of USA Today write about the Dolphins’ uniform plans for 2017. Our take: The throwback uniforms have gotten rave reviews, but the all-orange unis from last year weren’t quite as popular.



Adam Beasley, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Joe Schad and Antwan Staley look at wide receiver Leonte Carroo and what he’s done to improve in his second season. Our take: The Dolphins clearly had high expectations for Carroo when they selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft.



Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald and Antwan Staley take a look at offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James. Our take: James admittedly had an up-and-down 2016 season and he’s looking to become more consistent with his technique.

Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post examines an aspect of first-round pick Charles Harris ’ game that really has opened some eyes. Our take: There clearly has been a lot to like about Harris this spring.



Jason Lieser takes a look at new safety T.J. McDonald , and how his signing a one-year deal could bring out the best in him. Our take: The Dolphins won’t have McDonald for the first eight games of the regular season, but he’s got the ability to make a quick impact when he does enter the lineup.



James Walker of ESPN.com writes about the Dolphins’ young secondary, with a special mention on the impressive spring performance of second-year cornerback Xavien Howard . Our take: Howard looked last year like he had all the skills necessary to become a top-flight NFL cornerback and he’s looked even better this spring.



James Walker looks at tight end Julius Thomas and offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen’s hopes for him. Our take: Thomas is a proven commodity, so there’s no reason to doubt what he could do now that he’s been reunited with Head Coach Adam Gase.

