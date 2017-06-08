DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On June 8, 2017

Here's what they're saying about the Dolphins:Former Eagles and 49ers head coach Chip Kelly’s visit to Dolphins practice drew a lot of attention.Head Coach Adam Gase said Kelly’s offense had some influence on what he did in 2013 when the Denver Broncos broke NFL records with him as offensive coordinator.

Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald puts’s tremendous catch in practice Thursday in perspective.The performance of Parker this spring easily has been one of the brightest spots for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins added a new wide receiver when they signed 6-foot-6Mathews joins the Dolphins after playing for three teams in 2016. Mathews certainly has ideal size, though he’ll have to impress quickly to make up for lost time.Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald takes a look at kickerFranks heads into the 2017 season after a tremendous finish last year that included his clutch 55-yard field goal at Buffalo.

Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel examines the offense’s productive day at practice.There indeed were a lot of big plays made by the offense Thursday, including a nifty touchdown pass fromto

The Dolphins will be holding joint practices with the Eagles before they face each other in the third preseason game.This is an opportunity to break up the routine of practice while working in conditions closer to what happens on game day.

Dave George of the Palm Beach Post looks at British defensive tackleA former Olympian, Okoye has one of the most interesting backgrounds on the roster, but he needs to show he can translate his athletic ability to the football field to earn a roster spot.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post examines Head Coach Adam Gase joining all the offensive players and coaches for push-ups after the final play of practice.This happened because the defense “won” the final play after a pass fell incomplete. This is a fun way to get the competitive juices going as practice wraps up.

Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post reports on the latest renovations at Hard Rock Stadium.While the bulk of the renovation project was completed last year, there are finishing touches still being applied that will only add to what has become one of the most spectacular stadiums in the NFL.

Antwan Staley of USA Today looks at the possible impact of new tight end Julius Thomas . Our take: Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said Thomas could be a “10-touchdown guy,” and why not? Thomas had 24 touchdowns in the two seasons he played with Gase as his offensive coordinator.



READ: USA TODAY

James Walker of ESPN.com is the latest to write about Matt Burke’s unusual vacation plans. Our take: The Dolphins defensive coordinator will be heading to Uganda to observe mountain gorillas. It’s just the latest adventure for Burke, who will be headed to Africa for the third consecutive year.



READ: ESPN