DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On May 25,2017

What they’re writing about the Dolphins:

Miami Herald: Julius Thomas Never Lived Up to His Big Contract in Jacksonville. Here's What Went Wrong.



Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald writes about Julius Thomas’ two seasons in Jacksonville and why he didn’t produce at the same level he did in Denver. Our take: As Thomas explained, this might have been the result of something as simple as Thomas not being a good fit in Jacksonville. There should be no such issues in Miami, given Thomas’ history with Head Coach Adam Gase.





Miami Herald: Dolphins Hope To Get Post-Benching Maxwell



Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald explores the reasons for cornerback Byron Maxwell ’s personal turnaround in the 2016 season. Our take: Maxwell admittedly struggled early on, but he was playing Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback before he was injured against the New York Jets in December.







Sun Sentinel: Dolphins Cornerback Byron Maxwell Doesn't Mind Mentoring His Competition



Palm Beach Post: Dolphins' Maxwell: Mentoring Cordrea Tankersley Is My Job



Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post both examined cornerback Byron Maxwell and his willingness to mentor rookie third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley. Our take: This is what good veterans do, plus Maxwell is going to like Tankersley for the mere fact both played at Clemson University.



Sun-Sentinel: Dolphins TE Julius Thomas Uses His Football IQ To Gain His Edge



Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel looks at how the mental part of the game could play a big role for Julius Thomas. Our take: Thomas has earned praise from Peyton Manning for his study habits and ability to absorb information, and he’s also got impressive physical attributes.

Palm Beach Post: Miami Dolphins Anthony Fasano : Ryan Tannehill Is 'The Team Leader'

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach relayed tight end Anthony Fasano’s impressions of quarterback Ryan Tannehill both when he last played for the Dolphins in 2012 and now during the offseason program. Our take: Fasano is in a better position than most to really appreciate Tannehill’s growth since he came to the Dolphins as a first-round pick.





ESPN: Julius Thomas: Struggles With Jags Made Me 'Better Person'

James Walker from ESPN.com offered a different take on Julius Thomas, examining how his struggles in Jacksonville helped him evolve as a person. Our take: Thomas comes to the Dolphins with a better appreciation for life after his time in Jacksonville, and that can only benefit him on the field.