DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On May 26,2017

What They’re Writing About The Dolphins…

Columnist Greg Cote of The Miami Herald said he liked the pick of Charles Harris in the first round of the 2017 draft from the start, and what he saw Thursday at practice only reinforced his belief. Our take: Harris indeed looked impressive at practice Thursday, in particular showing a tremendous first step in defensive line drills. READ HERE

Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald offers various nuggets after the first open practice of the spring, including the status of linebacker Koa Misi . Our take: Head Coach Adam Gase said Misi will require a little more time before he can start practicing and the team simply is being cautious with other players nursing minor injuries. READ HERE





Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald examines defensive end Andre Branch ’s take on why the Dolphins struggled with their run defense last season. Our take: Branch said the key moving forward for the Dolphins defense will be for every player to take care of their assignment. READ HERE





Columnist Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel offers his take on quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the optimism surrounding his comeback from his knee injury. Our take: Tannehill has drawn rave reviews from his teammates this spring and what the media saw at practice Thursday also was encouraging. READ HERE





Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel examines Laremy Tunsil ’s transition from left guard to left tackle. Our take: Tunsil is confident he can be a success at his college position, and his coaches and teammates believe the same. READ HERE





Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post looks at how defensive end Andre Branch has emerged as one of the leaders on defense. Our take: Branch quickly earned the respect of his teammates last year because of his energy and he soon after that complemented that quality with his performance on the field. READ HERE





Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post looks at new offensive lineman Ted Larsen and he’s building some chemistry with his new teammates. Our take: Larsen joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason and offers plenty of experience along with the ability to play all three interior positions. READ HERE





James Walker of ESPN.com describes what he saw in practice from Ryan Tannehill and relays that Tannehill said he feels “totally normal.” Our take: Those words “totally normal” are exactly what Dolphins fans want to hear when it comes to their quarterback. READ HERE