DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On May 27,2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Today's top stories about the Miami Dolphins.

Here's what they're saying about the Dolphins:

Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald, with help from Dolphins blogger Max Himmerlich, examines how the Dolphins might use their running backs in 2017. Our take: The Dolphins have all kinds of interesting possibilities here with the physical running of Jay Ajayi, the explosiveness of Kenyan Drake and the all-around ability of Damien Williams. READ HERE.


Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald offers some different observations on the Dolphins, starting with Ryan Tannehill’s emergence as a leader. Our take: This is an important aspect of Tannehill’s continued development as an NFL quarterback.  READ HERE.


The South Florida Sun-Sentinel Dolphins writers offer their take on the 10 things they learned during the first week of OTAs. Our take: Not surprisingly, one of 10 things involves quarterback Ryan Tannehill. READ HERE.


James Walker of ESPN.com looks at Laremy Tunsil and his move from left guard to left tackle. Our take: Tunsil clearly is excited about this move, which he knew would be coming one day after the Dolphins made him their first-round pick in 2016. READ HERE. 


