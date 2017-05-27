DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On May 30, 2017

Here's what they're saying about the Dolphins:

Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel writes that the Dolphins are hoping to have another productive week of OTA practices beginning Tuesday.This is what the spring is all about, making steady progress and putting everything in place to hit the ground running once training camp arrives in July. READ HERE

Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post is writing that the Dolphins are counting heavily on newcomerto help the tight end position become a bigger factor in the passing game in 2017.The Dolphins have reason to believe that Thomas could be a difference-maker in the passing game based on the success he had in the same offense playing for Adam Gase when the two were in Denver. READ HERE

Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post offers a scouting report on wide receiver/kick returner Jakeem Grant , looking back at his 2016 season and looking ahead to 2017. Our take: The Dolphins like the big-play ability that Grant possesses and will be looking for ways to try to unleash it on offense next season. READ HERE