DAILY CLIPS: Top Stories On May 31, 2017

Here's what they're saying about the Dolphins:Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post and James Walker of ESPN.com all wrote about defensive tackleand his quest to become a more consistent player in 2017. Our take: This indeed is a big year for Phillips, who has shown flashes of great potential since being a second-round pick in 2015. READ: Sun-Sentine l | READ: Palm Beach Post

Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald examines new safety’s early impressions of Head Coach Adam Gase. Our take: As others before him, Allen spoke highly of Gase, particularly in the way he can relate to his players.

Beasley also offers a look atand his motivation for the 2017 season. Our take: Regardless of whether he was driven by his quest for his first Pro Bowl or his desire for a long-term contract, Jones produced for the Dolphins in recent years and there’s no reason to expect anything less in 2017.

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald writes that the team’s most recent second-round picks need to come through for the Dolphins. Our take: The Dolphins absolutely could use big contributions from Jordan Phillips,andin 2017.

Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post both described Reshad Jones’ advice towhen it comes to looking for a long-term contract. Our take: Jones said the Dolphins lived up to their word after they told him to just trust the process and he said Landry should do the same.

Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post looks at how safeties Reshad Jones and Nate Allen are using OTAs to build some chemistry in the secondary. Our take: Jones spoke Tuesdsay about Allen’s experience and pointed out they both came into the NFL the same year.Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post relayed how Reshad Jones dealt with the shoulder injury that cut short his 2016 season. Our take: It indeed was a bittersweet year for Jones, who watched his teammates get back to the playoffs but couldn’t help on the field.Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post explains that Xavien Howard said he never felt 100 percent during his rookie season of 2016. Our take: Despite missing seven games and being limited in others, Howard still showed a lot of promise as a rookie second-round pick.