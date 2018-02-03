DCC VIII Kicks Off This Weekend

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge is back for its eighth edition this weekend, and while the goal remains to raise funds for Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, there will be an emphasis this year on cancer survivors.

DCC VIII weekend will begin Friday night with the Kickoff Party before the actual bike ride and 5K run/walk Saturday morning.DCC once again will feature five bike routes, ranging from 14 to 100 miles, starting from different points in South Florida - the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University; Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale; the Watsco Center in Coral Gables; Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton; and Hard Rock Stadium.