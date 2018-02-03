DCC VIII Kicks Off This Weekend

DCC VIII weekend will begin Friday night with the Kickoff Party before the actual bike ride and 5K run/walk Saturday morning.
DCC once again will feature five bike routes, ranging from 14 to 100 miles, starting from different points in South Florida - the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University; Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale; the Watsco Center in Coral Gables; Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton; and Hard Rock Stadium.
The 5K run/walk also will start at Hard Rock Stadium, which will serve as the DCC finish line and will be site for the concert celebration featuring headliners Big Head Todd and the Monsters and the Goo Goo Dolls.
DCC Executive Director Jennifer Jehn said that more than 200 cancer survivors are expected to participate in the event.
The Survivor Program presented by Harcourt M. and Virginia W. Sylvester Foundation will share the stories of #CancerFighters, those on the front line who galvanize the efforts of the DCC. Survivors within the program receive a Living Proof arm sleeve and distinguished shirt, and will be able to partake in a number of events year-round, including the Dolphins Crucial Catch campaign, photo series and Survivor Breakfast.
The survivors will be recognized between the two musical performances.
"We want to place the focus on survivors and their families," Jehn said. "Throughout the year, we've created special events and opportunities for survivors to come together. We're going to have a very special program featuring our survivors and their families during that time. It's all about the milestones and the journey of a survivor. That also has become this year the theme of our 5K through the colors of cancer and who individuals fight for throughout our 5K. We will be featuring the milestones of a survivor's journey.
"They will have special indications through T-shirts and sleeves that they are survivors. So we encourage anybody out there cheering to give them an extra special cheer and send good wishes and love their way."
Registration for DCC VIII is ongoing at dolphinscancerchallenge.com.
DCC raised more than $6 million in 2017, and Jehn is confident DCC will surpass that amount this year.
The DCC's mission is to improve people's lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at South Florida's only academic-based cancer center - Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami. Since its inception in 2010, the DCC has raised more than $22.5 million, donating 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester.
For information, call (305) 943-6799 or visit www.DolphinsCancerChallenge.com.