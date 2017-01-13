Dade Takes Home Win In Dolphins Academy High School All-Star Game

Miami Dolphins Youth Programs, in partnership with the Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC) and the Broward County Athletic Association (BCAA), continued a six-year tradition in hosting the Dade vs. Broward All-Star Football Game presented by Broward College.Dade took home the victory in a score of 12-6 over Broward, with Kord Jenkins (RB – Miami Central) named as the Offensive MVP and Daniel Crescitelli (LB – Douglas) named as the Defensive MVP.Stand-out high school seniors from Miami-Dade and Broward County were selected to participate in the event on Friday evening at Nathaniel Traz-Powell Stadium.Dade Head Coach Tim Neal (Southwest Miami) shared his excitement in being named the 2017 Dade vs. Broward All-Star Champions presented by Broward College. “It feels great! Glad we had the opportunity. We made it a big deal. We haven't won it in a couple of years and it was nice to have it back in Miami,” Neal said. “We had a good talent of kids and great coaches from the north and the south which made for a really good mix.”Broward Head Coach Al Lang (Hollywood Hills) expressed his gratitude to the seniors who played hard this evening. “Their last high school game. This is something special that they can remember. They got the jerseys to keep as a souvenir. It meant a lot to them,” he said. “Defense played well. Just three days of practice is really tough, but we played hard. It was an honor. I was glad I was able to finish my career coaching these young men.”The action continues on Saturday at Nathaniel Traz-Powell Stadium with the Dade vs. Broward Youth All-Star Game presented by Broward College starts at 9 a.m. The top youth football players from Miami-Dade and Broward County that play in AYFL, FYFL, Great Miami Pop Warner, Gold Coast Pop Warner, Miami Xtreme as well as NYFL and YASL in age groups 7U-14U will participate in games throughout the day. Top high school coaches from around the area will lead the youth football all-star teams, creating the opportunity for mentorship and development of the youth coaches. Admission is $10.The Miami Dolphins Youth Programs’ mission is to emphasize the importance of education, physical fitness, and positive choices for kids in a safe and fun environment. The Miami Dolphins Youth Programs’ vision is to prepare the next generation of leaders in staying physically active through our Junior Training Camps (JTC), Youth Football Clinics, and Youth Football Camps.