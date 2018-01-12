Dade Takes Win Over Broward in Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game Present

– The Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins, in partnership with the Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC) and the Broward County Athletic Association (BCAA), continued a seven-year tradition in hosting the Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game presented by Broward College.Dade took home the victory over Broward with a score of 17-8. Quarterback Terrence Craig from Miami Jackson Senior High School was named as the Offensive MVP and defensive back Kershawn Paul also from Miami Jackson Senior High School was named as the Defensive MVP.Stand-out high school seniors from Miami-Dade and Broward County were selected to participate in the event on Friday evening at Western High School. Coral Gables High School Head Football Coach Tim Neal coached the Dade squad and Western High School Head Football Coach Adam Ratkevich led the Broward team.The Dade team was awarded with a trophy following the game, and players from both teams kept their custom game jerseys and were given a 2018 Dade vs. Broward All-Star t-shirt to commemorate their efforts. As a new element for this year’s event, Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Ambassador Twan Russell and Broward College representatives led a character development and future education planning talk with the student-athletes on field prior to the game.“The one thing I got to say is coming back for the second year with a win with these guys and coaching for Miami-Dade County has been awesome,” said Dade Head Coach Tim Neal. “The kids that I’ve coached over the past week were just as good as last year, and I’m so excited that the Miami Dolphins have given this opportunity to these kids.”“It was a tremendous opportunity for these young men to come out and represent their school, their neighborhood and Broward County one last time. There were some tremendous athletes on this field and they did a great job,” said Broward Head Coach Adam Ratkevich. “I really appreciate the Dolphins, BCAA, Broward College and everybody that helped put this together. It was a great opportunity for these young men, and I think they’ll cherish it for the rest of their lives.”“We know character and sportsmanship, combined with education and mentorship, are paramount to success in the workforce and in life,” said Broward College Executive Director of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives Don Cook. “We hope all of today’s participating athletes use the same winning drive to succeed in the classroom.”Miami Dolphins cornerback, safety, tackleand wide receiver, cheerleaders, mascot T.D. and Fins Force were on hand for the action. Prior to the game, fans also were given the opportunity to enjoy Miami Dolphins tailgate activates. Ephesus Lighting, Gatorade and Wendy’s were supporting partners of the event. About Miami Dolphins Junior DolphinsThe Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to learn, teach and play football in a fun and safe environment.The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development.Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.