Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame Quarterback Dan Marino hosted the 7th annual Dan Marino Foundation WalkAbout Autism & Expo today at Hard Rock Stadium, brought to you by Walgreens, presented by Badia Spices.



The annual DMF WalkAbout Autism & Expo started in 2010 by The Dan Marino Foundation provides a powerful and inspiring platform for South Floridians to come together as a community in an effort to promote awareness, raise funds for innovative initiatives and advocate for the needs of people living with autism. Each year this epic event gathers close to 20,000 participants who walk together with an ultimate pursuit of inspiring the world to embrace autism acceptance.