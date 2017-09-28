Dolphins - Saints Friday Injury Report

Defensive tacklewas listed as doubtful Friday when the Dolphins released their final injury report of the week, and rookie offensive tacklewas ruled out.Phillips, who is nursing an ankle injury, also was doubtful last week and ended up being inactive for the game. Smith has a knee injury that kept him out of practice the past two days.Safety(hamstring) and center(hip) didn’t have game status designations, meaning they will play against the Saints at Wembley Stadium in London. This follows the same pattern for Pouncey, who continues to be on a day-on, day-off schedule practice.

The Dolphins listed nine players as questionable: RB Jay Ajayi (knee), LB Chase Allen (neck), LB Kiko Alonso (shoulder), G Isaac Asiata (ankle), LS John Denney (hamstring), WR Jakeem Grant (ankle), LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (hand) and CB Alterraun Verner (hamstring).

Ajayi, Alonso, Asiata, Denney, Maualuga, Stills and Verner all were listed as full participants in practice Friday; Chase Allen, Grant and Phillips were listed as limited.The Saints ruled out one player, linebacker Ben Heeney. He was not on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, but was listed with a knee injury.

Tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder), CB Sterling Moore (chest), WR Willie Snead (hamstring) and tackle Zach Strief (knee) all were listed as questionable. Strief was a full participant in practice Friday, while the other three were limited. Snead was not on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday.Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore, running back Adrian Peterson and linebacker Nathan Stupar all did not have game status designations, which means they all will play against the Dolphins.